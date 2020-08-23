PANALO SA NETFLIX ASIA! Xian Lim, nagbigay ng interesting trivias tungkol sa ‘Love the Way U Lie’

ADVERTISING

PALABAS NA sa Netflix Asia ang pelikulang ‘Love the Way U Lie‘ na pinagbibidahan nina Xian Lim at Alex Gonzaga with Kylie Verzosa, Chad Kinis, Jeric Raval and Kim Molina. Originally ay kalahok ito sa 1st Metro Manila Summer Film Festival na naganap dapat noong Abril. Dahil sa hindi inaasahang perwisyo na dulot ng Covid-19 ay napilitan ang MMDA na kanselahin pansamantala ang film festival dahil hindi pa pinapayagan ang mga sinehan na magpalabas ng pelikula.

Imbes na hintayin na payagan ang mga movie houses na magbukas ay nagdesisyon ang TinCan Productions (pag mamay-ari ng older sister ni Alex na si Toni Gonzaga) at Viva Films na isumite na lang ang kanilang programa sa Netflix Asia na happily ay tinanggap nila.

Sa totoo lang, marami ngang Filipino Films na pinapasok ngayon sa Netflix, pero karamihan sa mga ito ay mga depressing films. Ang ‘Love the Way U Lie’ ay isang breathe of fresh air dahil isa itong romance comedy na walang masyadong hugot o kung anik-anik. It is a formula film and we loved it as it is.

Surprisingly, may chemistry sina Alex at Xian. Kahit na maraming nilabasan na pelikula si Xian Lim recently ay puro ito mga mabibigat na pelikula. Ngayon ay nagbabalik ito sa kanyang romcom roots na this time ay hindi ang dyowang si Kim Chiu ang kapares kundi ang kaibigan na si Alex Gonzaga.

Noong August 20 ay ni-launch officially ang pelikula sa Netflix Asia. Noong araw din na iyon ay sinagot ni Xian ang ilan sa mga katanungan ng kanyang fans sa Twitter.

“Quick trivia…we shot #LoveTheWayULieOnNetflix right after I made the movie Untrue…so yeah. Forgive my chunky-ness hahahah…I didn’t have time to loose the pounds I gained lol….I think it was about a week or two later after the previous film!”

Pahabol na tanong ng isang fan: “Nag-gain ka po ba talaga? Hindi halata!”

Sinagot ito ni Xian ng “hahah…hindi naman talaga ako super bod to begin with but yeah….I gained about 20lbs for the Role of Joachim in Untrue”.

Ang UnTrue ang pelikula ni Xian Lim kasama si Cristine Reyes na isang thriller film na mapapanood na rin sa Netflix.

“Nakakamiss mag romcom! Grabe #LoveTheWayULieOnNetflix It’s really a breath of fresh air to do this type of genre…”

Habang nakikipagkulitan sa mga fans na nakanood na ng ‘Love the Way U Lie’ ay biglang sumeryoso ang tono ng aktor:

“Every time I accept a project, I give more than my 100 percent because a huge chunk of my life being taken away from me for something I truly believe in. I ask plenty of questions along the way and most of the time I get misunderstood. Most of the time, I fight for…

…what I think is right. Sometimes, things just do not go as planned and I apologize for this…this is beyond my control. I hate giving a half baked performance due to “creative difficulties or differences” whatever that means. The actor is limited to what is written…”

Hmmm… anong pelikula kaya ang pinupunto ni Xian? Is it UnTrue? True or UnTrue? Charot!

Muling nag-share ng interesting trivias si Xian in connection to his newest film and his co-workers in the project.

“back to the movie…#LoveTheWayULieOnNetflix that was a quick commercial break. A tweet triggered and I had to share some thoughts! I hope you guys had a lot of fun watching this!

“quick fact….Direk RC was one of my co-actors in Bakit Di Ka Crush ng Crush mo, Our AD for Everything About Her, and now, Asia’s hottest director na siya. Can someone tag him? hahaha….”

“fun fact: Si Alex yung pinaka una kong naka eksena nung nag sisimula palang ako. Check niyo IG post ko for the video haha!”

Habang sinusulat namin ang artikulong ito ay nangunguna na sa Netflix Philippines ang pelikula. #7 naman ito sa Malaysia at #10 sa Singapore. Ang bongga! Ibig sabihin ay lalong dadami ang Asian fans ni Xian Lim.

“This is really amazing guys! Thank you for allowing Nathan, Sarah and Stacey to touch your hearts! Malaking pasasalamat sa lahat ng staff involved sa pag buo ng pelikula.”