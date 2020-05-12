NAGSALITA NA! Xian Lim, ipinagtanggol si Kim Chiu

ADVERTISING

ILANG ARAW na rin ang nagdaan simula nang magpost sa social media ng kanyang hinaing sa naganap na ABS-CBN Shutdown ang Kapamilya lead actress na si Kim Chiu. Nagkaroon na rin ng #LabanKapamilya livestream na dinaluhan ng ilang concerned ABS-CBN stars. Nag-trending na rin si Kim Chiu dahil sa isa pang rason na tinawanan na lang din ng aktres nang mag-trending siya muli sa social media.

S’yempre, ini-expect ng mga fans na magsasalita ang ka-loveteam at real-life boyfriend nito na si Xian Lim. Ngayong araw ay nagpost na rin ng kanyang humble opinion ang former Star Magic talent na ngayo’y nasa poder na ng VAA sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Instagram account:

“Here’s my two cents on everything that’s happening right now.

We hit the 11K+ mark of positive cases in our country. People are STILL getting sick and dying all over the world. 5th of May, ABS-CBN went dark under the orders of the government. Now, I am not here to give my opinion on who I think is right or wrong. I do not have the educational background in this field or enough facts to support any claims but what I do have is my observation on what our society has become.

Amidst the Pandemic, people are throwing hurtful words back and forth hoping that an issue will be resolved through insults, rage, hate, fake news etc.

With all the second hand information going around, it turned us all into critics and so-called experts. No need to say much about that.

A few days ago, a couple of artists went live on social media and received numberous amount of hate. Let me say this, It takes a whole lot of guts to face millions of people and fight for what you truly believe in. Most people won’t even have that opportunity in their lifetime.

Kim does not deserve to be singled out and get all the hate she is getting from people in the internet. She is a smart, empathetic person who deeply cares for all the people around her. She cares so much that it scares me. We are not perfect. No one is. We have our share of mishaps that shake us down to the ground but we learn and we rise back up again. My love and support goes out to Kim for being a wonderful human being.

Lastly, tigilan na natin ang paninira sa kapwa dahil hindi ito nakakatulong sa sitwasyon ngayon. Tulungan nalang natin ang isat isa sa kahit anong paraan at tigilan na ang pininisi at paninira kay ganito’t ganyan. Hindi perpekto ang systema. Hindi perpekto ang mundo.

We have little time in our hands. It’s really a matter of asking yourself how well you want to be remembered when your time is up.” Pagtatapos ni Xian.

Bago ipinatupad ang Enhanced Community Quarantine o ECQ sa Metro Manila ay regular na mapapanood ang tambalang KimXi nina Kim Chiu at Xian Lim sa ‘Love Thy Woman’. Nakatakda rin dapat ito magbida sa ‘Love the Way You Lie’ ng Viva Films at TinCan Productions with Alex Gonzaga and Kylie Verzosa.