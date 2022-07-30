Xian Lim ididirek si Kim Chiu sa isang romcom movie

KASAMA sa plano ni Xian Lim na idirek ang girlfriend na si Kim Chiu sa isang pelikula. Pero siyempre, siya rin ang magiging leading man dito ng kasintahan.

Nagpapasalamat din si Xian na vey supportive ang kanyang girlfriend sa endeavor niya bilang film director.

“She is very supportive of all the projects that I do. Masaya siya sa lahat ng ginagawa kong trabaho,” pagmamalaki pa niya.

“Maybe we will stick to the core that we always do — romcom. We met each other there, we fell in love there, too.

“Sa romcom, marami kang mahuhugot na emotions. When we tell stories, marami ng narinig na love stories sa akin si Kim. Maybe a project out of the country with both of us in it. Pinag-uusapan na namin yon,” kuwento ni Xian tungkol sa genre na gusto niyang gawin para sa kanilang dalawa ni Kim.

Pero habang hindi pa napa-finalize ang reunion movie nila ni Kim ay abala muna siya bilang director ng comedy-fantasy film na Hello, Universe na pinagbibidahan nina Janno Gibbs, Anjo Yllana at Benjie Paras.

Iikot ang kuwento ng Hello, kay Ariel (Janno), na mabibigyan ng chance na balikan at itama ang kanyang past sa pamamagitan ng genie na si Jessie (Benjie). Dadalhin siya nito sa isang alternate universe.

“We wanted to present something light, something fun with a different twist, at the same time. The story, in a nutshell, is about second chances. Hello, Universe is a feeling we say na, ‘I should have, would have, could have.’ Sana, kung ganito lang ang nangyari, yung mga missed opportunities natin in life, regrets, all those things will come to mind,” sey ng actor-director.

Galing din daw sa sarili niyang karanasan ang inspirasyon niya sa Hello, Universe.

“This is actually based on my experience playing basketball and trying to make it as a professional. That was the dream for me and it didn’t happen. At that time, I didn’t have Plan B or Plan C. But life leads you to a whole different direction. You go through so many ups and downs. I didn’t get what I wanted. It led me to another door.

“I want to tell that story. I want to provide hope and inspiration at the same time to the viewers. We cannot tell what’s ahead, so we just have to live at the now and not take life for granted,” pagbabahagi pa niya.

Bilang paghahanda, ayon mismo kay Xian, ay pinanood niya ulit ang mga dating pelikula nina Janno, Anjo at Benjie.

“I watched clips on YouTube. These are veterans. Haligi ng industry. Especially for us, the younger generation, we do look up to them. Icons na sila.

“When we watched their films again, we were coming up with different ideas. ‘Wait, parang hindi pa nila ‘to nagagawa.’ It will be nice to see and look something fresh in the eyes of Gen Z and millennials. I’m a huge fan of these icons. I’ve been vocal about it, especially with Kuya Janno, sobra akong huge fan ng trabaho niya,” excited na pahayag ni Xian.