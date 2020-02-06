WAGING-WAGI: VIVA VISION 2020, bongga ang line-up!

WAGI ITO. Malaking tulong sa industriya ng pelikulang Pilipino ang mga mangyayari sa Viva Films na recently nag-launch ng kanilang VIVA VISION 2020 featuring their full slate of films for the year at sa thanksgiving party for the press and bloggers.

Last year, 2019 was a banner year for Viva, who produced 19 films, the most number of theatrical releases by any entertainment company in the Philippines. Viva has broadened the taste of Filipino viewers with experimental and daring subjects, online content turned commercial releases, book to film transformations and foreign adaptations with a Filipino twist.

Sa parehong taon ay inilabas ang pelikulang Maria starring Cristine Reyes – the first Filipino Netflix film; Ulan na bida si Nadine Lustre – a surreal romance, Just a Stranger– a May-December Affair nina Anne Curtis at Marco Gumabao; the comedy comeback of 90s comedians in Sanggano, Sanggago and Sanggwapo ng comedy troika nina Andrew E., Janno Gibbs at Dennis Padilla;, the online to book to film sensation Jowable ni Kim Molina; the gentle love of Unforgettable ni Sarah Geronimo, the daring Adan ng dalawang bagong sexy stars ng kumpanya; the silent and deadly Mananita na bida si Bela Padilla; the first team up of Anne Curtis and Vice Ganda in The Mall, The Merrier and the MMFF surprise hit Miracle in Cell No. 7 na pinangunahan ni Aga Muhlach. It was truly a miraculous year for Viva Films.

With the Viva Films 2020 Vision is even more exciting as Viva promises to produce 34 films with an investment of 1 billion pesos. This is proof of Viva Film’s confidence in Philippine Cinema.

Original Viva Films include On Vodka, Beers and Regrets na palabas ngayon sa mga sinehan; The Devoted na bida si Anne Curtis to be directed by Jun Lana, Hindi Tayo Pwede ni Lovi Poe, Rooftop, Tililing, Untrue nina Cristine Reyes at Xian Lim na showing sa February 19 , Nightshift, The Other Woman ni Aga Muhlach, Love the Way You Lie nina Xian Lim and Alex Gonzaga, Walang Ka Paris nina Empoy at Alessandra de Rossi, You F Oh ni Christian Bables, Pakboys, Mang Jose starring Janno Gibbs, Ultimate Oppa bida ang isang Korean actor at Bela Padilla among others.

Reimagined films also play a big part in the 2020 Vision. As global borders for content diminish, Viva seizes the opportunity to share the best of foreign films with local adaptations with a Pinoy twist. With the success of Miracle in Cell No 7 and Miss Granny, Viva will be reimagining films from all over the world. Upcoming titles include A Hard Day na bida si Dindgong Dantes at John Arcilla, Spellbound, Wedding Dress, The Housemaid, A Man and a Woman, Sunny nina Regine Velasquez at Sharon Cuneta, More Than Blue, The Wedding Breaker at Instructions Not Included.

And with the onslaught of Superheroes in the big screen from Marvel and DC, Viva will produce their own Pinoy Superheroes. From the creative genius of National artist Francisco Coching and the legendary Komiks King Carlo J. Caparas, Viva brings you Pedro Penduko, Joaquin Bordado, Elias Paniki, Gagambino, Kamandag, Valora, Berdugo , Totoy Bato and Panday.

Sa totoo lang, super exciting ang magaganap para sa mga gagawin na mga film projects ng Viva para sa kanilang “Viva Vision 2020”. Mabuhay ang Viva Films at sa industriya ng pelikulang Filipino.