VLOG WATCH: Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero talks about the Anti-Terrorism Bill and Dealing with Online Hate

ADVERTISING

MISS NIYO na ba ang ‘Adulting With Chiz‘ segment sa vlog ni Heart Evangelista kung saan kausap niya ang asawang si Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero para sa seryoso at intelektwal na usapan na kontektado sa ‘adulting’?

Ilang buwan din magkalayo ang mag-asawa (naabutan ng Enhanced Community Quarantine ang gobernador) kaya naman reunited and it feels soooo good mode ang dalawa. Alam naman natin na Heart did a lot of things while on ECQ at home (helping those in need sa Twitter, Tiktok videos, vlogs etc.) and ngayon na siya’y with her smart hubby, she managed to record a helpful and reflective interview video with Chiz.

How do you deal with online hate and cyberbullying? Ano nga ba ang Anti-Terrorism Bill? Paano ba tayo maaapektuhan nito?

Watch this long yet insightful and educational video of Heart asking really good questions to Chiz, who is not only a Governor and Former Senator but also a lawyer. Si Heart na ang nagrepresent sa atin na maraming tanong sa mga usaping ito. What are you waiting for?! Watch na!

ADVERTISING