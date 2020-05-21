VLOG WATCH: Bianca King cooks Chicken Adobo with Sofia Andres

ADVERTISING

NAALALA niyo pa ba ang mag-ina ng Kapamilya afternoon drama series na Pusong Ligaw na sina Bianca King at Sofia Andres playing the roles of Marga and Vida respectively?

Pagkaraan ng dalawang taon ay reunited ang onscreen mag-mamshie sa latest vlog ni Bianca King, na recently ay mas nag-lie low sa showbiz. Sa kanyang channel ay madalas na magluto ang aktres. This time, inimbitahan niya si Sofia para samahan siya na magluto ng kanyang paboritong Chicken Adobo. Nabanggit ni Bianca sa video na isang taon niya rin iniwasan ang manok, pero hindi na niya napigilan ang cravings niya para sa sikat na Filipino dish na ito.

Panoorin natin ang tandem nina Bianca at Sofia sa pagluto at ahem, puwedeng-puwede na sila mag-asawa, huh!

Narito ang Chicken Adobo Recipe a la Bianca King:

1-1.2 kg whole chicken, cut into parts

1/2 cup soy sauce

6 Tbsp Coconut or apple cider vinegar

15 Garlic cloves, crushed

2 Tbsp Olive oil

2 cups Water

2 tsp Whole peppercorns

6 Bay leaves

3 Tbsp Balsamic vinegar

400 grams Sweet potato, cut into 1 inch pieces

250 grams Brown button mushrooms, halved

Instructions:

1. Prep marinade in advance. In a large air tight container, mix together soy sauce, apple cider vinegar and garlic cloves.

2. Add chicken, close container and turn it around to coat all sides of the chicken.

3. Marinate overnight or up to 24 hours in the refrigerator.

4. When ready to cook, set a large pan on high heat. When hot, add olive oil.

5. Place chicken in the pan. Keep the marinade in the container.

6. Brown the chicken one side at a time. Around 3-5 minutes per side until they are a deep brown color but not burnt. Watch that the drippings don’t burn.

7. Have a plate ready.

8. Remove chicken from pot and set aside on a plate.

9. Pour water, marinade, peppercorns, bay leaves and balsamic vinegar into pot. Scrape bottom of pot with a rubber spatula to loosen any chicken bits stuck to bottom of the pot.

10. Add sweet potato and turn heat up until liquid starts to boil. Lower heat.

11. Add chicken. Simmer uncovered for 45 minutes.

12. Add mushrooms then simmer for 20 minutes or until liquid has reduced and thickened and chicken is tender.

13. Taste the sauce. If bland, add 1 tablespoon soy sauce & 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar. If too salty, add 2 tablespoons of water.

Bisitahin ang blog ni Bianca King for more recipes! Kung trip mo naman na mag-marathon ng Pusong Ligaw episodes, maaari niyo na itong gawin sa Netflix! Hanapin lang ang english title nito na ‘Lost Hearts’.