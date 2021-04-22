Vivamax Middle East maraming Pinoy community ang makikinabang

PAGKATAPOS ng successful launch sa Pilipinas ng Vivamax ay patuloy ang pag-expand ng library nito with brand-new original series and films exclusively in the Middle East na nagsimula na noong April 15.

Our Filipino community can now enjoy Vivamax Middle East and access the biggest collection of Pinoy entertainment including films, TV series, documentaries, music specials and genre-bending exclusives.

Vivamax is now the largest online entertainment provider in the Philippines. With Vivamax steadily gaining subscribers nationwide since its official launch in January 2021, Vivamax Middle East also plans to be a one-stop shop entertainment hub where Filipino movie fans can access the biggest library of Pinoy films, television series, documentaries and concerts.

Vivamax Middle East aims to have these content accessible to every Filipino across the gulf and soon, across the globe.

Sa opening salvo ng Vivamax Middle East ay inihatid nito ang pelikulang Tililing’. This controversial, talk of the town, and genre-bending film is about three intern nurses who get locked down in an asylum where they meet three special patients.

Together, they attempt to escape before the other patients kill them. It is directed by Darryl Yap, creator of Vincentiments, Jowable and Pornstar. It stars Baron Geisler, Chad Kinis, and Gina Pareño, together with Donnalyn Bartolome, Yumi Lacsamana, and Candy Pangilinan.

Vivamax Middle East also releases the blockbuster titles Miracle in Cell No. 7, Miss Granny, Just a Stranger, Unforgettable, On Vodka, Beers and Regrets, Jowable, Vivamax Original Series Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi and Mia ngayong April and May.

Vivamax Middle East is now available for download through Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It has new and exciting features where you can browse Vivamax titles and stream them straight on your device. With this app, you can save your mobile data by downloading your favorite Vivamax content and watch them anytime, anywhere. It is also an ad-free app making your binge-watching experience fun and easy.