UNEXPECTED PREGNANCY: Assunta de Rossi, buntis na!

ALMOST seventeen years na rin kasal ang award-winning actress na si Assunta de Rossi kay Jules Ledesma. She is a doting to stepmom to her children, pero hindi rin naman sikreto sa publiko na matagal din sinubukan at hinintay ni Assunta na magkaroon siya ng anak na she will call her own.

Sino ang mag-aakala na isang miracle at blessing ang darating habang tayo ay nasa gitna ng isang pandemic?

We are happy to share that Assunta de Rossi is finally pregnant!

Ito ang ikinumpirma ng aktres sa kanyang pagbubuntis ngayong May 5. Siguro’y hindi makatulog si Assunta!

She posted on her Instagram: “Wide awake. This has been my life even before quarantine started— just being in bed all day, feeling horrible. And before anyone asks why I look like I’m on my way to the afterlife, allow me to list down all the symptoms I’ve had to endure this past 2 months: ✔️ Fatigue ✔️ Nausea ✔️ Tender, swollen breasts ✔️ Food aversions ✔️ Constipation ✔️ Dizziness ✔️ Heartburn

“On March 5, 2020, I paid a visit to my OB-GYN after not seeing him for 3 plus years. Why? I had missed my period. An ultrasound scan and blood test confirmed later that day that I was about 5 weeks pregnant. I know, shocking! Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen. This was a miracle!❤️🙏🏻❤️ Anyway, what scares me now is I’m already on my 14th week, and I haven’t gained an ounce of weight. Everything I eat goes to my tummy and ( . )( . ) 😆

What about you? How’s quarantine been treating you? Comment down below with your boobie emoji. Charzzz!!! 🤣 #MiracleBaby #14weekspregnant #Haggardo

Ilan sa mga celebrities na bumati sa soon-to-be new mommy ay ang mga kaibigang sina Iza Calzado, Kris Bernal, Pauleen Luna, Michael Flores, Nikki Valdez, Raymond Gutierrez at Karen delos Reyes. Sure kami na happy and excited na rin ang younger sister ni Assunta na si Alessandra dahil magiging legit tita na ito, huh!

Congratulations Assunta! Huling napanood ang magaling na aktres sa teleseryeng Impostora ng GMA-7 at pelikulang Tres. We’re really happy for you and Jules!