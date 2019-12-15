Tyronne Escalante heads T.E.A.M, the newest artists’ management in showbiz

ADVERTISING

LEGAL ka na, ika nga. Hindi na siya maituturing na talent manager na sampay-bakod lang.

As a talent discover, Tyronne has been discovering talents for films, television, shows and concert and TV commercials including print endorsements.

Tyronne James Escalante has been one of the most competitive in his field and has produced worthy talented artists for multi-media platforms.

From freelancing as a talent discoverer, he launched TEAM last December 8, 2019 to professionalize his job as an artist’s manager.

Team’ frontline talent includes: Jane de Leon (formerly from the all-girl group, the ‘Girltrends’ and the newest Darna), Kelvin Miranda, a breakthrough actor in the first-ever Netflix in the Philippines, ‘Dead Kids’ and Lexi Gonzales, Starstruck Search First-Runner Up and Vance Larena.

His company goal is committed to the intellectual, personal and professional growth of its artists. “T.E.A.M.” aims to help and develop and hone their God-given talents in the entertainment industry and to uphold these artists’ bankability and credibility to the satisfaction of T.E.A.M.’s clientele.

Tyronne’s TEAM includes Operations Manager, Ryan Chua (Businessman, Marketing Strategist), Business Manager, Dada Cruz (Event Producer, Talent, Road & Booking Manager); Creative Consultant, Direk Ace Aenlle-Rocha (Multimedia Director/Writer, Editor-In-Chief – EliteMag), Marketing Manager, Marie de Leon (Marketing Strategist, Writer, Event Organizer), Cai Pacaona and Ezra Cercado.

Goodluck Tyronne and your T.E.A.M.