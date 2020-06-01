Tyga Kingin’ World Tour – How To Play on Smartphone

ADVERTISING

IN MY SERIES of celebrity game apps, it is equally worthy to mention the multi-talented American singer, rapper, songwriter and actor Tyga. He started his career in 2007 with the debut mixtape Young On probation which earned him a record deal with DCD2 Record.

He became a mainstream media name when he dated the one and only Kylie Jenner from the Kardashian family empire. The two met in 2011 when Tyga performed during Kendall Jenner’s 16th birthday party. That time, he was 22, and Kylie was 14. Although dating rumors are already around, the couple only confirmed their relationship after Tyga broke up with Blac Chyna – Rob Kardashian’s ex and at the same time baby mama. By then, Kylie Jenner was only 17.

Perhaps, among his many endeavors, he is well known for staring at the American reality show series called Kingin’ With Tyga. Aired on MTV2, his show lasted for 2 seasons, with 6 episodes, each running for 30 minutes. Similar to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians, his Kingin’s With Tyga portrayed his luxurious lifestyle and documented his music career.

His game Tyga – Kingin’ World Tour has been released in 2015 (same time his reality show Kingin’ with Tyga was launched) and available for both iOS and Android devices. Developed by Cashplay, one of the world’s best eSports tournament provider, the game is said to include well-known sports personalities and entertainment big shots.

Although Kingin’ World Tour is among the many celebrity game app, this is one of the few that actually allows you to earn while playing, even without making a deposit. Sounds too good to be true right? The Kingin’ World Tour allows you to play against Tyga himself, with the possibility of earning real cash prizes. All you have to do is to create a Cashplay account.

ADVERTISING

To download the game, follow these steps:

1. Go to Apple Store or Play Store.

2. Type the game name – Tyga – Kingin’ World Tour.

3. Click download.

4. You have to be sure that it is completely installed.

The game itself allows you to select your character (T-Rawww, King Goldchains, or just Tyga), run away from paparazzis and earn game coins. Although it is mainly running through the street, trying to jump through cars, pass through hurdles and blocks, I can say that the sounds is dope. According to the game profile, the game boasts original soundtrack. I wouldn’t expect less from a recording artist, right?

I have played the game for a few days and have a couple of thoughts about it. Here are some tips I have compiled for you, if ever you have decided to give it a try.

1. This is a running against the paparazzi game. So apart from selecting among the three characters (Rawww, King Goldchains, or Tyga), you can’t really customize your character. The characters are more or less already set.

2. The characters themselves are to be bought, except the default avatar which is Tyga.

3. The more you collect Tyga stuff, the more power you gain. Use this to run against the paparazzi and surpass all the different hurdles waiting for you as you run away from the paps.

4. The soundtrack is good. As I’ve said earlier, this is not surprising since Tyga, the face of the game, is a major player in the music industry. Hence, I suggest you wear earphones to truly appreciate the music.

5. Although the graphics is simple, there is novelty in it. The color scheme really blends well with the surroundings and in my opinion, truly encapsulates the essence of the game.

There you have it, a brief overview of the Tyga Kingin’ World Tour game app.