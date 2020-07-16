Top 5 KalyeSerye Moments of ALDUB (Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza)

HAPPY 5TH ANNIVERSARY to our favorites Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza, the fantastic duo that made our lunch time full of good memories and kilig to the bones moments! I remember the very day that the nationwide sensation AlDub (short for Alden and Yaya Dub – Maine’s character in Eat Bulaga’s Kalye serye) was born. It was totally unscripted, yet that day, we know that Maine’s shy reaction and the Lola’s teasing was going to be epic!

It was the time when Dubsmash, the famous app that took over the world, catapulted Maine Mendoza to stardom. She was chosen to be a part of the Kalye Serye after passing the auditions. But it was her wit, antics, and charm that gave way to her reaching the stars and landing numerous endorsements on her way.

As we celebrate Aldub’s fifth anniversary, let’s go back and reminisce on the episodes that gave us all laughter and kilig, an every day part of our lunch time during the Kalye Serye days. Here are the Top 5 KalyeSerye Moments of ALDUB.

1. Simula ng Forever (July 16, 2015)

This day, five years ago was the birth of the phenomenal super power couple -Aldub. During the Kalye Serye series, Yaya Dub doing her thing didn’t realized that Alden (her true to life crush back then) was in the other side of the split-screen. The moment she realized that it was him, she reacted very coyly – something that was noticed by her grandmother Lola Nidora. The teasing started and from there the famous and iconic pabebe wave was born. The rest, they say was history.

2. The First Time (September 5, 2015)

I probably broke Twitter that day, from twitting KINIKILIG AKO ANO BAAAAAA #Aldub. During this episode, Alden and Yaya Dub finally saw each other for the first time, but only from a distance. Before they could shake hands, or hug or make any physical contact, a wall suddenly dropped down from the ceiling to separate them physically. The wall, of course, was Lola Nidora’s doing!

3. The Abduction (September 11, 2015)

DuhRizz, the socialite and one of the main obstacle to the Aldub love team, had concocted an elaborate plan to kidnap the two love birds. She is jealous because Alden prefers Yaya Dub over her. IN the end, Tinidora and Tidora arrived to rescue Yaya Dub. This episode gave us so much kilig because they finally saw each other again upclose. The way they smiled at each other through the van windows makes you think that they are not in a very sticky situation at all!

4. The First Date (September 19, 2015)

Finally! This is the moment we all have been waiting for! The couple finally got Lola Nidora’s permission to date. The date place, which was in the Broadway Centrum, was specifically chosen by Lola Nidora because she know it holds a sentimental part in the couple’s relationship. Prior to the actual date, they had to do a couple matching game to see their compatibility with each other. Of course, during this date, Lola Nidora’s “No Touching” rule was still in place, ergo the very long table!

5. The Wedding (October 22, 2016)

The ultimate kilig episode of all episodes would be The Wedding. After more than a year of getting to know each other, courtship and dating, the two finally had their wedding in the Lola’s favorite church. The show didn’t spare any cost in filming. Everything was grand from the clothes and decorations. Being a part of their love story from day one, it feels so surreal to finally see them at the altar tying the knot. As fans, this was the moment we’ve waited for patiently, and as fans, we also felt that we’ve succeeded!

There you have it, the top 5 kilig moments of the iconic duo AlDub. Although we can only reminisce these days, let’s admit that they played a huge role in our lunchtimes. We can only thank Youtube for having all the moments documented and available for us to watch anytime. AlDub, you’ll always remain to be our happy pill! Happy anniversary!