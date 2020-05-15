Top 5 Jennylyn Mercado Romance Movies

ADVERTISING

GUESS who’s celebrating her birthday today? Want a clue? Hmmm… she is one of the Philippines’ most loved romcom movie queens in the recent years. Paborito rin siyang teleserye leading lady and recording artist. Siya rin ang kauna-unahang Ultimate Female Survivor ng iconic reality-based artista search na Starstruck and is considered as one of the hottest celebrity moms in the Philippines. Bet ko na alam mo na kung sino ang bida natin today? It’s no other than the one and only Jennylyn Mercado!

Minahal natin si Jennylyn simula pa noong 2003 – back when she was a shy showbiz newbie na nagtagumpay sa pagsali sa Starstruck at naging isa sa pinakasikat na bituin ng GMA-7. Dahil sa kanyang sudden pregnancy ay marami ang nag-akala na bibitawan na siya ng mga fans. Kabaligtaran ang nangyari – mas lalong minahal ng tao si Jen at mas lalo pa itong nag-improve sa kanyang craft. Sa katunayan, mas sikat pa nga siya pagkatapos manganak at ang pagkalas niya sa kanyang teenybopper roles ang naging daan para mabigyan siya ng wider range of roles on TV and movies.

Speaking of movies, siya na rin ang naging ‘RomCom Movie Queen’ in the recent years. Trip mo ba mag-marathon ng mga movies ni Jennylyn to celebrate her special day? Hindi ka mabo-bore dito, promise!

English Only Please (2014)

Starring: Derek Ramsay and Jennylyn Mercado

Director: Dan Villegas

LOGLINE: A heartbroken financial analyst hires a pretty translator to help him write a scathing letter to his Filipino ex-girlfriend.

Hindi naman lihim sa lahat na hindi sina Jennylyn at Derek ang first choice for English Only, Please. Buti na lang at sa kanila napunta ang proyekto kahit pa first time nila nagkasama. Nagwork ang kanilang chemistry at sa pelikulang ito ay nanalo ng kanyang kauna-unahang Best Actress Award si Jennylyn sa MMFF na sinundan ng marami pa. Sa pelikulang ito ni Dan Villegas na-reinvent an gating bida bilang isang romcom queen. Pagkatapos ng EOP ay pinag-agawan na siya ng mga movie outfits. Bongga!

The PreNup (2015)

Starring: Sam Milby and Jennylyn Mercado

Director: Jun Robles Lana

LOGLINE: Wendy (Jennylyn Mercado) sets out to the United States to meet her biological father. While on the plane, she meets a dashing gentleman named Sean (Sam Milby). Though having a dog-cat relationship at first, Wendy and Sean eventually warm up to each other. After falling head over heels in love, they then decide to get married. Upon their return to the Philippines, however, the two become frustrated when their families do not seem to get along. Sean’s parents insist that Wendy sign a prenuptial agreement, while the latter’s kin also demands to add their own clauses to the disputed contract.

Romance-Comedy na legit baa ng hanap mo? First time nagsama nina Jennylyn Mercado at Sam Milby sa The Prenup ng Regal Films. Katulad ng team-up nila ni Derek, risky rin ang pagsasama ng ‘SamJen’ dahil wala silang prior project dito. Fortunately, nagwork ang natural charm ni Jennylyn at marami ang nainlab, natawa at kinilig sa riot movie na ito.

Just the Three of Us (2016)

Starring: John Lloyd Cruz and Jennylyn Mercado

Director: Cathy Garcia-Molina

LOGLINE: “Just The Three Of Us” is centered on an unlikely love story between polar opposites Uno and CJ – two strangers, and how one night changes their lives forever. Unforeseen circumstances collide and force Uno and CJ to live under the same roof as they both deal with their sense of responsibility and their yearning for security. Uno is motivated by his sense of family while CJ is governed by an unconditional love that should put her first above everything else. The unlikely thing that binds Uno and CJ together paves the way for them to find in each other the kind of love they never thought they needed.

Unbelievable. ‘Yan ang nasabi ng ilan nang ibunyag ng Staar Cinema na pagsasamahin nila ang Prime Leading Man ng ABS-CBN na si John Lloyd Cruz with our very own Kapuso Movie Queen Jennylyn Mercado. This matured romance-comedy worked naman under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina. ‘Diba, pati si Lloydie nakasama na ng ating Jennylyn? First time rin nila nagsama pero swak na swak ang kanilang partnership onscreen. Medyo bitin nga lang!

#WalangForever (2016)

Starring: Jericho Rosales and Jennylyn Mercado

Director: Dan Villegas

LOGLINE: Mia, a celebrated writer of romantic-comedy films, is at a turning point in her life which makes it difficult for her to believe that love could last. Everything comes to a head when Ethan returns, only for her to find out that he has become a cynic of lasting love because she broke his heart.

Katulad ng unang tatlong nabanggit na leading man ay first time rin nagsama nina Jericho at Jennylyn sa #WalangForever. Starting as a romance-comedy ay naging serious drama ang #WalangForever. Why? Kasi wala talagang forever! Chos! Kung pagsasamahin moa ng dalawang magaling na drama actors, sure na magiging crtically-acclaimed ang movie and guess what? EchoJen proved that!

All of You (2017)

Starring: Derek Ramsay and Jennylyn Mercado

Director: Dan Villegas

LOGLINE: Two strangers meet on a dating app and experience instant chemistry, but their relationship unravels as jarring differences catch up to them

After so many years ay muling nagsama sina Derek at Jennylyn para sa ‘All of You’. Dito ay mas nag-lean towards sexy-drama ang tema ng pelikula. Kitang-kita ang growth from the romcom Derek-Jen to the more matured one. Kung ikaw ay curious sa pros and cons ng dating apps o trip mo mag-imagine na nasa Taiwan ka, watch mo ‘to!

Whew! Marami pang pelikula na nagawa si Jennylyn pero ito ang lima sa pinaka-memorable para sa amin. We’re looking forward to Jennylyn Mercado’s upcoming movie projects! Sino kaya ang susunod niyang makakasama sa big screen? For now, marathon muna tayo ng movies niya! Happy Birthday Jennylyn!