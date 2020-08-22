Things You Didn’t Know About Alex Gonzaga

ADVERTISING

ALEX GONZAGA is no longer just Tony Gonzaga’s younger sister. Despite the fact that she has been overshadowed by her sister’s fame and influence over the years, Catherine Cruz Gonzaga or Alex, had finally found her own niche.

Apart from being a television host, actress, singer, comedian, entrepreneur and author, she is one of the country’s top YouTube vlogger, followed by more than 8M subscribers. Her YouTube Channel – Alex Gonzaga Official, has 150 videos, but the views are incredibly high due to the funny skits showcasing her family, their helpers and most now, her fiancé, Mikee Morada.

Now that she is starring in a new movie Love The Way Ü Lie (Netflix film) with Xian Lim, let us look back and read some things you may not know about Alex Gonzaga, the OG from Taytay Rizal.

1. She graduated from the University of Asia and the Pacific where she took up Bachelor of Science in Child Development and Education.

2. The first acting project she had was with ABS-CBN’s sitcom, Let’s Go in 2006. From there, she continued on other television series such as My Girl, Your Song and Pangarap na Bituin.

3. She has one EP, with six tracks, under Star Music. This was released in 2015.

4. She released numerous non-album singles. These are: Chambe, Sissums (with her sister Toni Gonzaga Soriano), Tippints, Please Lang (also with Toni), and Amfee.

5. She was also in the song Unbound as a featured artist with Morisette Amon and Kidwolf.

6. So far, she already had a well-attended concerts “AG from the East: The Unexpected Concert” in 2015.

7. At an early age, she already published three books under her name. These are: “Dear Alex, Break na Kami. Paano? Love Catherine” in 2014; “Dear Alex, We’re Dating. Tama, Mali?! Love Catherine” in 2016 and “Sissums” in 2018.

8. She uploaded her first YouTube video, an introductory video, in her channel last July 25, 2017. Her first YouTube video was with her sister, a make up tutorial in her closet.

9. Most of her videos reach millions of views. Her most watched video so far is the “Chambe” video with 29 million views.

10. She admitted that she talks back to her parents, but only when she knows that she has justice by her side.



11. Between her and Toni, she has always been the prankster when they were kids.

12. She and Wil Dasovich were the only Youtubers in the Philippines who were invited in the YouTube Summit in Japan last year.

13. In a game of chubby bunny, she can fit 8 giant marshmallows in her mouth before accepting defeat.

14. Her favorite song to imitate her sister with is “Catch Me, I’m Falling” from her sister’s third album, Falling In Love.

15. According to one of her videos, she considers her book and her vlog achievements as her proudest moments!

16. She hates bringing huge purses! Thus most of her bags are just small ones, enough to bring her light essentials.

17. Her favorite perfume is Chanel Chance. According to her pink perfumes smell the best.

18. She recently launched her first collaboration with a local cosmetics brand, Issy & Co. Cosmetics. The line has lip mouse (6 shades), highlighter slim stick (3 shades) and crème blush (5 shades).

19. Her long time boyfriend Mikee proposed to her in Hong Kong during a family trip with her parents, Pinty and Bonoy and Pinty’s brother, Uncle Jojo.

Reading through those impressive achievements, we are more than proud and happy that Alex finally had bloomed in a niche which she can call her own. With millions of YouTube views, businesses left and right, books published and a rock on her finger, we wish Alex more success and happiness!