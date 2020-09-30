Things You Didn’t Know About TXT (Tomorrow X Together)

TXT is not short for text. TXT is actually the initials of their group name Tomorrow X Together (pronounced as Tomorrow by Together). The group debuted in March 2019 with the current powerhouse Big Hit Entertainment. They are the first boy band to debut under the agency after the world-wide phenomenon BTS. Talk about big shoes to fill!

They already made history with their debut when their EP The Dream Chapter: Star landed on number 140 at the US Billboard 200, the highest-charting debut album so far by a Korean male group.

This feat earned them awards such as Rookie of the Year (from the 34th Golden Disc Awards and 2019 Melon Music Awards) and the New Artist of The year-Album (from the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards). To know more about this record setting group and its members, read on!

YEONJUN

Choi Yeon Jun is the only child in the family. He was the first person to be revealed in the lineup of the group and also happened to be the oldest among the group members. He lived in the United States when he was a young child, making him fluent in English.

Prior to his debut with TXT, he already appeared on San E and Rainia’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Sweetness’ in MMA in 2014. He was also a former trainee for CUBE Entertainment. He revealed that in total, he was a trainee for 5 years.

SOOBIN

Born Choi Soo Bin, he is known as the tallest idol at Big Hit, giving him the nickname “cucumber”. Among all the members, he was the second idol who was revealed. Among the celebrities he look up to, he idolizes BTS’ Jin.

A self-confessed fan of almond milk, he said drinking almond milk daily is his usual routine and has a strong affinity with everything bread. He loves reading and listening to music during his spare time.

HUENING KAI

Born Kai Kamal Huening in Honolulu, Hawaii, he is the third member of the group to be revealed. He is also the first foreigner to debut under Big Hit Entertainment. A highly talented individual, he plays the drums, guitar, piano and the flute. Talent seems to run in the family as his older sister Lea, is also a member of the Korean girl group, VIVA.

He gets his unique look from his father who is of Polish and Scottish descent. A polyglot, he speaks Mandarin, Portuguese, Korean and English. He looks up to Bruna Mars and loves the movie “Begin Again”.

TAEHYUN

The fourth member of the group to be revealed was Kang Tae Hyun. A fashionista himself, he plays the role of the stylist of the group. Just like Beomgyu, he is a huge fan of BTS, particularly, fellow fashion icon, Jungkook although his behavior is more similar to Suga, just like a cat. But unlike Suga, who adores iced americano, Taehyun prefers the sweeter side as he loves Caramel Frappuccino.

Prior to his idol days, he used to appear in educational videos that teaches young kids how to speak English. It must have been the influence of his older sister, who speaks fluent English.

BEOMGYU

The visual of the group, Choi Beom Gyu, was the last member to be revealed, making the TXT lineup complete. Training with BigHit for three years, it seems automatic that he is a certified ARMY (a BTS fan). In the group, he is considered to be the mood maker, a particularly important role.

Apart from teasing with his members, he is known for staying up all night to write songs. With this, he has his own studio. If not writing songs at night, he sleep talks to the members.

Although considered a young group, TXT had already garnered a lot of fans with their catchy songs and very artistic music videos (have you seen “Crown”?!). As a newly minted TXT fan, I’m looking forward to following their journey and surely will support them throughout!