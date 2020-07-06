Things You Didn’t Know About Seo Ye Ji of ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’

ADVERTISING

NETFLIX original series It’s Okay Not To Be Okay has been taking the world of social media by storm lately. It is highly anticipated because it is the return of Kim Soo Hyun in the small screen after he finished his military service. However, let it be known that it is also due to the mystery, intrigue and not so ideal character that his leading lady plays.

Seo Ye Ji is slowly becoming a crowd favorite because of this drama. She plays the character Ko Moon-Young, a highly successful children’s book author who is also highly anti-social since she has never been shown love. She grew up in mansion in the middle of the forest raised by her super popular book writer mother and sought after architect of a father.

Aside from these, not a lot of people know her. Her name and her skills as an actress is slowly becoming recognized, and we are just a few episodes in the drama. Since It’s Okay Not To Be Okay could be her breakthrough role, let me present you with little known facts about Seo Ye Ji.

ADVERTISING

1. She originally wanted to become a TV news presenter.

2. She studied in Spain for three years and majored in Journalism. She took off right after finishing high school.

3. Spanish is one of the language the she speaks fluently.

4. Her the management persuaded her to pursue acting instead.

5. Her first endorsement was for SK Telecom.

6. Potato Star 2013QR3 is her first acting debut.

7. Building on her success at Potato Star 2013QR3, she continuously took on various television projects.

8. Her famous series includes Moorim School: Saga of the Brave, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and Lawless Lawyer.

9. Moorim School is her first lead role as an actress.

10. Only after a year from her acting debut, she was nominated at the 33rd MBC Drama Awards for Best New Actress for her role in the drama Diary of a Night Watchman.

11. Because of her role in Lawless Lawyer, she was appointed as an honorary police officer and received her appointment letter in 2018.

12. Her appearance in the music video Let’s Not Fall In Love (Big Bang) together with the legendary GDragon created a lot of media sensation. She was continuously searched in the internet as “GDragon’s woman”.

13. She is under the same agency (Gold Medalist) as Kim Soo Hyun, her leading man in the drama It’s Okay Not To Be Okay.

14. After just two episodes of It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, “Seo Ye Ji Voice” became a trending hit in South Korea, as people do not believe how sexy and alluring her voice is.

15. She originally though that her voice was not feminine enough and is too low. Therefore, considering it as her weakness as an actress. Over time, she had learned to accept it and view it as a unique characteristic that only few actresses has.

16. She has an Instagram account (seo_yea_ji) but is currently deactivated.

17. She also appeared in several movies: Quantum Physics, Warning: Do Not Play and The Bros to name a few.

Aside from being slowly noticed as a versatile actress with a voice smooth as butter, I think she is playing her role as Ko Moon-Young exceptionally well. Not only that her character is the anti-thesis of the traditional, typical leading lady in distress, her acting skills compliments the role perfectly well. Even without dialogues, her eyes portray various range of emotions from emptiness, happiness or apathy really well.

Although Netflix only released 6 episodes to date, we are highly anticipating the next scenes. Due to her rising popularity, and impeccable plot, we wish her and the cast of It’s Okay Not To Be Okay all the best!