Things You Didn’t Know About Rufa Mae Quinto

RUFA MAE QUINTO remains to be one of the people I look up to. I discovered her in high school, watching her television sitcom Bubble Gang. I find her extremely pretty. But it was her wit and humor that made me love her!

She has that killer combination in looks and in brains! She was the one made being funny, pretty, sexy and witty in! When most girls are just either, she is and remains to be everything!

Here are some of the things you may not know about the original Booba, the sexy Rufa Mae Quinto!

EARLY LIFE

Rufa Mae is born as Rufa Mae Quinto on May 28, 1978 in Angeles, Pampanga. She is the eldest among seven siblings. Although not showbiz royalty, Rufa Mae is related to other two great actresses and television personalities. She is second cousin to Jean Garcia and the great aunt of Jennica Garcia.

CAREER BEGINNINGS

She joined the television variety shows That’s Entertainment when she was a teenager in 1994. She was there until 1996. Simultaneously, she was also in a television comedy series called Ober Da Bakod with Janno Gibbs, Leo Martinez and Anjo Yllana.

Although She has been in comedy shows over the years such as Super Laff In and Tropang Trumpo, it was her appearance in the long running variety show Bubble Gang that made her famous as a comedy actor. She was in the show from 2001 to 2016 and briefly in 2020.

NOTABLE WORK

Rufa Mae is also known by per famous persona Booba. She appeared as Booba in the phenomenal sexy comedy film Booba in 2001 directed by the legendary Joyce Bernal. The film tells the comedic story of a girl trying to navigate the city in search for her insecure sister. Due to her iconic role in this film, Booba has become her persona and her shot to legendary stardom.

Masikip sa DibDib is also one of Rufa Mae’s iconic films. It’s iconic in a way that it is a satirical representation of a typical Filipino melodrama focusing on a single breadwinner who supports multiple dysfunctional family members. It is also directed by Joyce Bernal and features the entertainment industry’s biggest stars – Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Lani Misalucha, Ely Buendia and Martin Nievera.

Desperadas (2007) is also among Rufa Mae’s many iconic work. In this romantic comedy film, she plays the role of a professional sexual and clinical psychologist who is sisters with Isabella (played by Ruffa Gutierrez), Stephanie (played by Iza Calzado) and Courtney (played by Marian Rivera). This iconic film was followed by a sequel in 2008.

AWARDS AND NOMINATIONS

Rufa Mae has been in the industry for decades. And she has the experience and the talent that garnered her numerous awards and recognition throughout the years. Her first acting awards was in 2000 from the PMPC Star Awards for Movies for her work in the film Dahil May Isang Ikaw. She was awarded the Movie Supporting Actress of the Year.

Her work in Bubble Gang as a comedy actress is unparalled. She won the Best Comedy Actress from the PMPC Star Awards for Televison for the years 2005, 2006, 2009, 2012-2015. She has also won the Best Comedy Actress Award for her works in Hokus Pokus and Home Sweetie Home.

CURRENT PROJECTS

Rufa Mae is back in showbusiness and has been recently active. Last year she was a guest star in the comedy sitcom Daddy’s Gurl which stars Vic Sotto and Maine Mendoza. She is currently seen on TOLS which is airing on GTV (Philippine TV Network). For the month of July, she starred in ‘Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko presents Bida-Kontrabida’ with Jo Berry and Cai Cortez. She is set to appear in Regal Studio Presents this coming August on an episode titled ‘Super Besh’. Go, go, go!

There you go! A very summarized version of the decades worth of career and accomplishments of the talented Rufa Mae Quinto. For someone who grew up watching and idolizing her, I am glad she is back!