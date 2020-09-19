Things You Didn’t Know About Rosé of BLACKPINK

ADVERTISING

YOU MAY not know who Roseanne Park or Park Chae Young is. But you have definitely came across the name Rosé. These names, the former being the English name, the latter being the birth name all refer to the sweet as honey but fiercely badass performer Rosé of BlackPink. She is the only one in the group to have a stage name.

If you first see her, you would automatically fall in love with her sweet smile and Australian accent. Unknown to fans, she is more than just that.

Even before debuting as a member of BlackPink, Rosé has already been making a name for herself in the industry. Here are some of the things you may not know about Rosé.

1. She was born in Auckland, New Zealand but was raised in Melbourne, Australia.

2. She has an older sister, named Alice, who is four years older than her.

3. Prior to her idol life, she attended the Canterbury Girls Secondary College.

4. She was a cheerleader in school.

5. Her musical instruments of choice are piano and the guitar. In Youtube, you can see some videos uploaded that shows her playing the guitar while singing.

6. She auditioned for YG Entertainment when she was only 15 years old. This audition was held in Melbourne.

7. When she got accepted as a trainee, she had to move to Korea. She did this in 2012 when she was just a teenager.

8. She trained as an idol for more than 4 years.

9. Rosé was the last member of BlackPink to be revealed.

10. Prior to debuting, she already collaborated with G-Dragon for the song “Without You”. This was done only five months after joining YG!

11. Legendary GD’s expression on her was impressive. According to an interview he said that Rosé’s voice is quite unique.

12. Her unique voice is described as “honey-like sweet”.

13. Among the KPop Idols, she is friends with Chaeyong and Tzuyu from Twice, Joy from Red Velvet, Hyeri from Girl’s Day and Ashley from Ladies’ Code.

14. Since her debut, a lot of Kpop idols wanted to collaborate with her. Among them are IU and Joy from Red Velvet.

15. But as for Rosé, she considers Taeyang and Gummy as her role models in the industry.

16. For foreign artists, she listens to Halsey, The 1975, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish.

17. In her group, she is very close to Lisa. She said that they are like sisters. Probably due to the same age, or due to similarities in tastes, this two are always together!

18. Together with Lisa, she holds the record of being the first Kpop girl group member to hit one million likes in the social network platform, Instagram.

19. Lisa is teaching her to speak Thai.

20. In her past time, she loves watching Disney movies, riding her bike, singing and sleeping. In reality, she becomes sleepy when she is doing nothing.

21. Among her bucket list, she wrote that she wanted to get a very small tattoo that says “more of you, less of me”.

22. She attends the church regularly. She is a devout Christian.

23. She used to sing in her church choir.

24. Her ideal man is someone who is nice and true. She prefers cute over sexy guys. Among the Korean actors, her ideal man is Gong Yoo.

25. She has been a fan of Yves Saint Laurent for so long, having attended two of its Paris Fashion Week shows and being photograph regularly with YSL handbags. She has been made the global brand ambassador of the French luxury fashion brand YSL, joining the ranks of Cara Delavigne, Kate Moss, Debbie Harry and Zoe Kravitz.

She continuously aims to reach for the stars as she achieved another milestone in her career – a collaboration with the Selena Gomez on the song “Ice Cream”. We say that her honeylike voice really fit the song well! Congratulations on this new milestone, Rosé!