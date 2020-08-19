Things You Didnt Know About Rhian Ramos

ADVERTISING

RHIAN RAMOS or legally known as Rhian Denise Ramos Howell has been gracing the covers of nationwide magazines even before her debut as an actress and endorser. Although she began her acting career in 2006, she already blessed our eyes and captured our hearts during her first magazine cover with Candy Magazine in 2004. From then on, we were hooked!

If your jaws haven’t dropped on the floor for her excellent visuals, let me break it to you that she is also a singer and a race car driver. Talk about an all rounded, renaissance woman right? Anyway, her film ‘Kung Paano Siya Nawala’ with the equally talented JM De Guzman is now showing in Netflix. Let us look back at some things that you may not know about Rhian Ramos.

1. Although she has been appearing in numerous television commercials and print ads, her first ever was with McDonalds. She endorsed the McJelly Duo dessert.

2. After being discovered in the commercial. She started her acting career in the television series “Captain Barbell” as the lead female Leah Lazaro and a remake of the South Korean big hit drama “Stairway to Heaven” where she played the lead character Jodi Reyes-Fuentebella and/or Jenna Cruz.

3. She also was casted as the female lead in the famous Argentine drama “La Lola”, a drama fantasy comedy series which also stars JC De Vera.

4. Her superb performance in GMA Network’s prime time series “The Rich Man’s Daughter” in 2015 as Jade Tanchingco earned her a huge fan base among the LGBT community. Although the kiss was not broadcasted in the series, the kiss between Glaiza de Castro and Rhian Ramos was shown. They even have their own fandom, the RaStro Rebels!

5. Just a year after her debut, she landed a role in the movie “The Promise”, from which she earned her first Golden Screen Award Breakthrough Performance by an Actress in 2007.

6. Her films like My Kontrabida Girl (with Aljur Abrenica), Silong (with Piolo Pascual) and Fallback (with Zanjoe Marudo and Daniel Matsunaga) are among her excellent works showcasing her acting abilities, but sadly underrated.

7. Having projects on movies and television series, she also dabbled in hosting. She was a co-host in SOP Rules and landed other hosting jobs in the shows Pinoy Idol Extra, In The Limelight, and Taste Buddies.

8. In 2019, she flew to New York City to attend improv classes at Upright Citizens Brigade for six months. She said it is her way to explore her talents in TV and movies.

9. Her short life in New York City gave her “a sense of balance”. She said that she learned how to be thankful for people around her since she does everything on her own while living in the city.

10. She is now actively vlogging on her own YouTube channel. You can find her and her songs on her channel.

11. Although her parents, Gareth and Clara are separated, she makes sure that she still spends time with both of them. Family is a priority for this lady!

12. Her best friend in showbusiness is the equally beautiful and talented Bianca King, who you can see in some of her Youtube videos.

13. She went back to racing when she participated at the 4-Hour Endurance Formula V1 race for Phoenix Petroleum last November 2019. She was also the ambassador for that brand.

It’s good to see more of Rhian Ramos now that she has finally been active in her YouTube channel. Aside from the fact that she is extremely talented, her videos offer a refreshing look on her life. The tips, tricks and everything in between that she shares in her vlogs are a good escape after a day of long work!