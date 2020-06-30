Get to Know Pinoy Boyband SB19: Things You Didn’t Know and Interesting Facts

IF YOU ARE a true Filipino music fan, you may have heard of the boy group SB19. This group, made up of 5 multi-talented young men, hails from the Philippines. But what makes them stand out from the other boy groups, you may ask? Well, they are the first ever Filipino boy group that were trained under a South Korean entertainment company.

They have been trained and supervised for three years by a South Korean company that works in entertainment and talent management – ShowBT Philippines Corp. Under their training, their rigorous schedule includes nine hour vocal practice and dance training daily. They also went to South Korea to record the songs and learned the various routines when it comes to performing.

The group had their debut in 2018 with their song “Tilaluha” composed by Kyeong-su Kim. Their follow up single titled “Go Up” was written by the group members themselves. The video of this song had become viral after the release and currently has, at the time of writing this article, almost 7 million views.

Now that we’ve had a brief introduction of the group, let’s get to know the members better. Read on to see the member profiles.

ADVERTISING

Sejun, real name is John Paulo Nase, is the leader of this group. He also serves as the lead vocalist, main rapper and main composer and writer of SB19’s songs. Don’t be fooled by his honey-like voice, Sejun has both the talent and the brains! He graduated from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines with a Bachelors Degree in English.

Josh, whose real name is Josh Cullen Santos, used to be in a dance cover group called SE-EON. And they’ve won a total of 7 competitions. His love for dance had started at an early age, and his perseverance won him the first place in a Dance Dance Revolution regionals contest before.

Stell, short for Stellvester Ajero, is the group’s main vocalist and lead dancer. He was in the same dance cover group with Josh. His vocal range is equally superb as his dancing skills as he was in a church choir and the only boy soprano. He also serves as the group’s main choreographer.

Ken, whose birth name is Felip Jhon Suson. He was raised by his grandparents, and has a pastor grandfather. He pursued Architecture in the Technological Institute of the Philippines. Although he has the fewest post in his IG account, he (in my honest opinion) is one of the most artistic.

Finally, Justin, full name Justin de Dios is the group’s youngest member, as well as the group’s visual. This nerdy but cutie member finished a Multimedia Arts degree (with honors!) from the De La Salle College of Saint Benilde. He’s such a water baby that he taught himself for to swim when he was a kid. He also likes to catch insects from flood waters.

The group’s songs are mainly in Filipino, but you can hear some English in the mix. They’ve already undergone tours and meet and greets since their debut. However, due to the current pandemic, their supposed SB19: Get In The Zone Nationwide Concert has been postponed.

You can monitor the group’s schedule and fan meets at their official social media pages below:

Instagram: officialsb19

Twitter: SB19Official

Youtube: SB19 Official

Facebook: SB19Official

Watch the music video of ‘Alab’ now!

We really do wish this group the best of luck in their future endeavors! Having been trained by world class trainers and given the full package, I hope that they get to achieve the success they deserve and the national and international recognition to spread the versatility of the Filipino talent. To SB19 fans (and future fans), let us continue our support!