Things You Didn’t Know About Park Bo Gum

ADVERTISING

When we say Korean Oppa, I know some people would automatically think of Lee Min Ho (Legend of the Blue Sea, Boys Over Flowers) or Park Seo Joon (Fight For My Way, Itaewon Class). Or even the OG oppas like Gong Yoo (Coffee Prince, Goblin) and Lee Dong Wook (My Girl, Goblin). It’s understandable as they have established themselves as among the most sought after leading men in the industry.

However, new generations of leading men has been invading the small and big screens lately. Building their career from supporting roles, commercial endorsements and working their way up to the leading men status, these new generation has been proving themselves capable in terms of the looks and the acting chops. One of these steady risers is Park Bo Gum.

He is scheduled to enlist on August 31, 2020. As of now, his agency has announced that he has been accepted to the Naval Cultural Promotion Team. He will undergo basic military training in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province and will be transferred eventually to the Navy headquarters in Gyeryong. But before we bid him goodbye, let me refresh your knowledge on all things Park Bo Gum.

1. His name, ‘Bo Gum’ means “precious sword”.

ADVERTISING

2. When he was in middle school, he was part of swimming varsity team.

3. He originally wanted to be a singer-songwriter.

4. He also contributed to the OST of the drama he stars in. In the drama Love In The Moonlight, he sang the song “My Person”. It was also his first soundtrack.

5. His exceptional acting skills earned him Actor of The Year from Gallup Korea, he was the youngest artist named.

6. He was also the first ever actor who topped Korea Power Celebrity list, as released by Forbes.

7. His mom died when he was in fourth grade. Him and his dad experienced money troubles when his dad borrowed a large sum of money from loan sharks and made him a co-guarantor. The issue has now been solved peacefully.

8. He is among the top stars that still takes public transportation. Photos of him on the subway has been in circulation. When asked when he plans to stop using the subway because his growing popularity, he said no.

9. His acting skills were recognized in the series Hello Monster. This resulted in him receiving the Best Supporting Award and Popularity Actor Award at the KBS Drama Awards in 2015.

10. Despite his busy schedule and acting commitments, he never let go of his education. In 2018, he graduated from the Myongji University majoring in Musical Theatre. He even directed their graduation musical Hairspray.

11. He also studied abroad. During his university days, he was selected to be an exchange student in Europe and had travelled to England, France, Italy and Switzerland.

12. He has been among the most sought after commercial endorsers in Korea! His biggest so far is his Coca Cola endorsement with Olympic ice skating champion Kim Yuna.

13. He is a highly skilled pianist. He dreamt of becoming a musician (singer-songwriter) when he was a kid. Even though he is busy with his career, he still plays the piano for his church choir once in a while.

14. He maintains good friendship with his work colleagues such ask Song Jong Ki and Chae Tae Hyun. Among his best buddies is BTS’ V. They met at Music Bank where Bo Gum was the host. After exchanging numbers and communicating regularly, they realized they had a lot in common. That was the start of their beautiful friendship.

At such a young age, he has done a lot in his career. As of now, we bid him good bye and good luck as he embarks on a new journey in his life. As his fans, we can only wish him to be safe during his military service. Good luck Bo Gum!