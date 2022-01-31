Things You Didn’t Know About Mavy Legaspi

GROWING UP, Mavy Legaspi is ½ of the country’s most famous twins. Together with his fraternal sister, Cassy, they adorably starred in various television commercials, some of it with their parents Carmina and Zoren.

Although both of them grew up in the scrutiny of the public, being practically showbusiness royalty, it is only now that Mavy takes in more television projects, a far cry from his usual endorsements.

And boy, what a good decision it is! Who knew that he is such a talented entertainer? He acts really well, is a great dances and one bankable endorser. Here are some of the things you may not know about Mavy Legaspi.

EARLY LIFE

Mavy or Maverick Peter was born to Zoren and Carmina Legaspi on January 6, 2001 in Los Angeles, California in the United States of America. He has a twin siter, the equally talented Maria Cassandra or Cassy Legaspi who is also active in showbusiness. Mavy attended the Reedley International School where he finished his senior high school.

CAREER BEGINNINGS

Mavy started his career in showbusiness as an endorser. He was once the brand ambassador of Baby Bench Cologne and had appeared in numerous Selecta Ice Cream commercials with his parents and twin sister.

As for his television show, he first appeared in tv at The Ryzza May Show in GMA Network in 2014 and 2015. After a few years, he was in the television series Road Trip with his family, where they travelled across Batanes.

Mavy’s penchant in entertainment was proven when he joined the Lip Sync Battle Philippines in 2018 with his sister. They competed against Sanya Lopez and Andre Paras.

NOTABLE WORKS

His constant exposure in showbusiness finally led him to sign up as an exclusive talent of the GMA Artist Center in 2019. He has been appearing as a host and performer in the Studio 7, a variety show broadcast presented by Christian Bautista, Mark Bautista and Julie Anne San Jose.

Although Studio 7 ended, Mavy has been a constant performer at another variety show, All Out Sundays since 2020. Here he works with Alden Richards, Ken Chan, Rita Daniela and Rayver Cruz, among other talented performers.

CURRENT PROJECTS

Currently, Mavy is appearing in the television romance drama I Left My Heart In Sorsogon who stars Paolo Contis, Heart Evangelista and Richard Yap. The show was produces in Sorsogon and Metro Manila, is directed by Mark Sicat Dela Cruz. He pays the role of Sebastian “Basti” Estrellado.

Apart from his television series, Mavy also hosts the cooking talk show Sarap, Di Ba? Together with his mother, Carmina and sister, Cassy. The show is currently directed by his father, Zoren.

PERSONAL LIFE

In his current television series, I Left My Heart In Sorsogon, people have been commenting on his amazing chemistry with his character’s love interest – Tiff (played by Kylie Alcantara). Their relationship has been confirmed on a vlog, by Kyline, while they were both running some errands.

In an interview, Mavy said that he realized he wanted to have Kyline as his girlfriend in an event he attended with his sister. Sparks flew, hearts began beating romantically and well, the rest is history!

Well, there you have it! Although Mavy has been introduced to national audiences since he was young, through television commercials and other endorsements, it is only now that he is beginning to make a path for himself as a serious actor. And the fans are loving it! We get to see the actor Mavy, a wonderful respite from our own long and hard day!