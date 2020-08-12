Things You Didn’t Know About Marian Rivera

ADVERTISING

IF YOU ARE living in the Philippines, or any part of Asia, you would have heard of, or seen the all-around talented actress, endorser, print ad model, commercial model, entrepreneur, philanthropist, Marian Rivera. More than just a pretty face, Marian had worked herself up from small roles on TV to one the country’s most prolific and versatile actress.

If not, then you would have read or seen photos and videos of one of grandest wedding in the Philippines. Considered to be one of the country’s royal wedding, their wedding celebration in 2014 included more than 1200 guests from all circles of politics, business and entertainment. Then president Benigno Aquino Jr. even attended as one of their witnesses.

Since today is her special day (Happy Birthday, Marian!) , let us look back at Marian’s career from beginning to present. Also, continue reading as you might discover many things about our superstar birthday girl, Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes.

1. She was born in Barcelona, Spain. Her mom is a Filipina and her dad is Spanish. This makes her fluent in Tagalog, Spanish and English languages!

2. Her parents divorced when she was three. She was brought up by her maternal grandmother in Bacoor, Cavite since her mom had to go back abroad to work and provide for her.

3. Her bachelors degree in Psychology from De La Salle University-Dasmariñas paved way for her to work for the National Institute of Mental Health in Mandaluyong. This was where she experienced dispensing appropriate medications to patients and conducting interviews and surveys.

4. She started her career in modelling during her grade school years. This shifted to commercials endorsements on various products from skin lotion to crackers.

5. She caught the attention of TAPE Inc executive producer, Tony Tuviera who offered her various roles in television.

6. Kung Mamahalin Mo Lang Ako (2005-2006), Agawin Mo Man ang Lahat (2006), and Pinakamamahal (2006) were her first acting jobs in the small screen.

7. Her popularity rose to international fame when she starred in her first primetime lead role Marimar, the Filipino remake of the uber popular Mexican series in the 1990s.

8. For that role, she was voted the most sexiest woman by FHM in 2008. In fact, she won FHM’s most sexiest women three times! This was in 2008, 2013 and 2014.

9. Her roles in various dramas such as Marimar, Dyesebel, Darna and Temptation of Wife pushed her to international stardom, as these dramas were also aired across various Asian countries. She even held fan meetings in various countries like Vietnam!

10. Despite her international stardom and fame, she never forgets to give back. She is one of the top artists in the Philippines who has been continuously active in pursuing philanthropic deeds.

11. These deeds did not go unnoticed, in 2013, she was appointed as the Ambassador for Women and Children with Disabilities by the Philippine Congress.

12. Among her many advocacies, she is an active supporter for “Smile Train”, a charity that ais to solve cleft lip and palate among poor children.

13. She also released two studio albums consecutively. Marian Rivera Dance Hits in 2008 and Retro Crazy in 2009.

14. She is a savvy business women. In one of her interviews, she admitted to owning apartment blocks for rent around Cavite. But probably her most advertised business is Flora Vida by Marian, an online flower shop which sells fresh flowers to preserved blooms, all home-assembled.

Just like her husband, Dingdong Dantes, we can truly say that she is such an exemplary individual. Past her achievements in her showbusiness career, she is also a good role model for the youth. Beyond her pretty face, her persistence and passion in her craft paved her way to the success she savors today.

Happy Birthday, Marian! We can’t wait to see you on TV and most importantly, in the movies! How long do we have to wait?!