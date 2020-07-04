Things You Didn’t Know About Kim Soo Hyun of ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’

PEOPLE are swooning over Korean dreamboat and everyone’s current babe, Kim Soo Hyun, with his comeback drama It’s Okay Not To Be Okay. Finally he is back in the small screen after finishing his military service in July 2019.

But as an original Korean drama fan, I have known him longer than that. His dramas, Dream High, Moon Embracing The Sun, My Love from The Star and The Producers have greatly showcased his acting skills and impressively good looks throughout the years even before the current Netflix obsession It’s Okay Not To Be Okay.

For all ladies and gents out there, let me introduce to you, the highest paid Korean male actor to date. Here are some facts that you didn’t know about Kim Soo Hyun.

1. He has a lot of accomplishments for his pretty young age. He won Best Actor for his role in Moon Embracing The Sun. He Also won the Grand Prize (Daesang at the Korean Drama Awards) for 2 consecutive years for his work in My Love from the Star and The Producers.

2. His popularity from doing the dramas translates into numerous commercial endorsements. He is among the most highly sought after endorsers in Korea. He is the brand ambassador for various products from electronics to restaurants.

ADVERTISING

3. During his time in the military, he was stationed in the DMZ or demilitarized zone between the two Koreas. His exemplary performance catapulted him to an early promotion to Sergeant.

4. Prior to acting, he was extremely shy. His mother suggested that he take acting lessons to overcome his introvert characteristics. Through this phase in his life, he realized he wanted to become an actor.

5. He was a JYP trainee, in the sense that he had to prepare for three months for his role in the musical teen drama Dream High. Being casted along with Kpop idols, he was the only idol there, so he had to train in singing and dancing.

6. Apart from acting, Kim Soo Hyun is also passionate in bowling. Passionate enough to make him almost a professional bowler. He managed to reach the second round during a professional bowling tryout in 2016.

7. During his earlier career as an actor, he was supposed to be part of the classic Korean drama Boys Over Flowers. There was an interpretation discrepancy between him and the production cast, hence, he was not seen in the drama.

8. He is close friends with singing sensation IU. And he even appeared in her music video Ending Scene in 2017. And again as a cameo role in IU’s drama Hotel de Luna.

9. He was included in the Forbes “30 under 30 Asia 2016 list”. These includes 30 other influential people in Asia who the magazine deemed to have made exceptional contributions in their crafts.

10. In his hit drama My Love From The Star, he released two singles for the drama’s OST. These singles are “In Front of Your House” and “Promise”. This solidifies that he is not just an excellent actor, he is also an equally good singer.

His current drama, It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, is his first drama in five years. He plays Moon Kang Tae, an orphaned caretaker employed in a psychiatric ward who does not believe in love yet takes care of his autistic older brother.

Kim Soo Hyun is 32 at the moment yet his accolades and recognitions would make you think that he has been in the industry for decades. As an avid fan, I am personally proud to see how far he’d gone alone and excited to see his progress and milestones as an actor.