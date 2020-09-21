Things You Didn’t Know About Jisoo of BLACKPINK

KIM JI SOO, or JiSoo, is known to be the lead vocalist and the visuals of BlackPink. Considered to be the most stable voice in the group, her voice is also unique for the deep husky characteristics.

Fans of the group has been raving online lately since she was confirmed to play the lead actress in an upcoming South Korean drama “Snowdrop”. This is considered to be her debut in acting, although she has appeared in several dramas before, but as a guest role.

To know more about our future Kdrama favorite, here are some of the things you may not know about JiSoo.

1. She has two siblings – a brother and a sister.

2. Given the chance to date a member in her group, she said she would date Rose. This is because her ideal type is someone who smiles pretty.

3. Singing and dancing are just two of her known talents. Her hidden talents include playing the drums, guitar and the piano.

4. She adores Pikachu among all the hundreds of Pokemon characters.

5. We all know that Rose, Jisoo and Lisa speaks English fluently. But Jisoo could understand the language well, she is just shy to speak in English.

6. She studies Taekwondo. Although she is still in white belt, the beginner, she is passionate in learning this martial arts form.

7. Even during her high school days, she was already garnering admirers because of how kind she is. She is naturally kind that people are attracted to her more than her beauty.

8. She doesn’t like birds. But she is highly terrified of rabbits and hamsters. She was once bitten by a hamster so it is understandable.

9. She named her dog Dalgom. Dalgom is two years old and is a Shih Poo dog, a mixed breed between a Shistzu and a Toy Poodle. She can balance Dalgom on her head!

10. She loves to spend her downtime drawing and just reading books! Talk about enriching!

11. Among her members, she is also friends with other Kpop Idols. These includes Nauen (Twice), Seulgi (Red Velvet), Sowon (G’friend) and Bona.

12. Her inner strength is admirable. Regardless of all the trolls, she never cries in public. Her reason is that she wants to stay strong for her members and she doesn’t want to worry fans!

13. She is considered as the “mood maker” in the group. According to an interview, Jennie said Jisoo sets the mood for the group, a compliment indeed!

14. Her favorite color is purple!

15. She gave her self the adorable nickname Jisoo Turtle Rabbit Kim. But other members of the group also calls her Jichu and Chi Choo. How cute is that?

16. Speaking of rabbit, she sleeps with a rabbit plushie and a plushie of the iconic dog Snoopy.

17. She is fluent in Japanese and Korean. She understands basic Chinese too!

18. Chicken and chocolate are the two food that fights to be on her number one spot for favorite food. She still couldn’t choose between the two!

19. Her favorite Disney Princess is Princess Jasmine. But unlike Princess Jasmine who is okay with flying and not afraid of heights, Jisoo is extremely terrified of heights!

20. You can also call her CF queen as she appeared in a lot of commercials! She appeared in big brand CFs from Nikon, Samsonite and LG.

21. She was originally geared to debut as an actress and not as a singer. But due to her impeccable dancing and singing skills, she debuted as an artist.

22. Her visuals, not to mention her acting skills had allowed her to star in numerous music videos as well. She starred in Hi Suhyun’s MV “I’m Different” and Epik High’s “Spoiler + Happen Ending”.

23. Korean boy group, IKON, considers her as having the brightest smile among the BlackPink members!

24. She guest starred in a few episodes of the Korean Drama “The Producers” in 2015. She was also seen in the Korean fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles.

25. Among the BlackPink songs, her favorite is “Really” from Square Up.

I am honestly excited to see JiSoo star in her first lead drama. Since she was originally trained to be an actress, fans are looking forward to see her in this new chapter of her life! Good luck and all the best to our Jichu!