Things You Didn’t Know about Jane Oineza

YOU MAY have been familiar with the face of Jane Oineza throughout the years. You have seen her in commercials, print ads and lately, in primetime dramas and films. Yes, at a young age, she has already a lot of commercials and acting projects under her name.

Her films Finding You and Us Again were aired, finally, in Netflix Philippines on August 13 and August 20 respectively. Both movies are of Regal Films/Regal Entertainment Inc. and that is not because she is under Regal. She is becoming Regal Films’ favorite leading lady because of her acting prowess. Read on to know more about Jane Oineza.

1. She is the oldest among three siblings. She has one brother Erwin, and a sister, Jennifer. Their family was originally from Pangasinan which makes her of Pangasinan and Ilocos descent. However the entire family moved to Metro Manila to support her acting career. She is the family’s breadwinner.

2. As a child endorser and model, she has more than twenty commercials under her belt at a young age.

3. After seeing her in a shampoo commercial, she was encouraged to try acting as well. Her first acting job was in a drama Sa Dulo Ng Walang Hanggan where she played a recurring character Arabella Crisostomo

4. From there, she became a mainstay child actress in the iconic prime time show Goin’ Bulilit.

5. It was through Pinoy Big Brother:All In that she gained nationwide popularity and slowly became a household name. She was the third placer, beaten by the ultimate winner Daniel Matsunaga.

6. Although still young, Jane’s acting performance had already received national and international praised for her role in Maalaala Mo Kaya’s Manika (2012) which earned an International Emmy Nomination.

7. Her other performance in Maalaala Mo Kaya’s Bimpo (2012) was also critically acclaimed. She was nominated for the Best Single Performance by an Actress award at the 27th PMPC Star Awards for Television. The other nominee was the legendary Nora Aunor.

8. Her first big screen project was an indie short film Sampalataya where she played the character of Mayumi, a blind girl who dreams in colors. This movie was an entry for the Urban Mediamakers Film Festival in 2009.

9. She also dabbled in horror films. She played the lead role in the horror movie Haunted Forest, acting as Aris’ (played by Raymart Santiago) daughter, Nica. The movie also stars Jameson Blake, Maris Rascal and Jon Lucas.

10. Apart from her talent in front of the camera, she also sings really well. She collaborated with the popular Filipino band Spongecola with the song Move On.

11. She confessed that she loves people watching. Observing things, even daily lives of the people passing by is one of the ways she passes her time during traffic.

12. When hit by insomnia, she tends to read books instead. She gets engrossed in the books that sometimes she reads and reads until three in the morning!

13. Of all vegetables that she likes, she loves bitter melon best! Yup, she loves ampalaya!

14. She has a habit of putting soy sauce on her rice. She explained that sometimes it brings out the flavor of her food.

15. She loves writing! Among the many things she writes are poems and person profiles that she thinks would be good characters in books!

16. Polaroids are among her collections! She collects random shots of anything, even everyday objects and she puts them in an album to be organized.

There you have it, all the tiny trivia we collected about your home girl Jane Oineza. Frankly, we are looking forward to her career as she is one of the most talented actress in her generation. Not only that she is a bankable endorser, model and singer, her bright and calm personality also exudes grace that many in the industry should emulate.