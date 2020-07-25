Things You Didn’t Know About Daniel Padilla

ADVERTISING

Daniel John Ford Padilla or also known as Daniel Padilla or DJ was dubbed as the Teen King of Philippine Movies & TV. A prolific actor at a very young age, DJ already have numerous blockbuster movies and primetime television series under his acting career.

DJ is also one of the most in demand endorser and brand ambassador in the Philippines. He has been appearing in numerous print ads and television commercials since he was a teenager. You can see him in massive billboards in EDSA and all over the country.

Fans has been clamoring for his return in the big screen. Since his last movie, The Hows of Us with his real life sweetheart Kathryn Bernardo, he did not release any movie since 2018. Undoubtedly, his massive fans and supporters miss him. But, we have good news for all of his fans! We have compiled things you didn’t know about DJ. Read on wait for the surprise!

1. Not a morning person. He is also a heavy sleeper, so good luck to whoever needs to wake him up!

2. He Hates bright places.

3. He does not leave the house without wearing a wrist watch. And he wears his on his right wrist.

4. As much as he loves skateboarding, the opposite goes for vegetables. He hates his veggies!

5. He has three half siblings from his mother, Karla Estrada. And four other half siblings from his father, Rommel Padilla.

6. He initially didn’t want to be a part of the showbiz industry, even if was born in a showbiz family. But due to his family’s financial struggles (he was raised by a single mother), he had been motivated to work in entertainment.

7. He began his work as a singer in 2012. His debut single was the song “Hinahanap-Hanap kita” which was also the OST of his drama series called Princess and I.

8. His first full length studio album was DJP. “Kamusta Ka” was the lead single.

9. In total, he has three studio albums which were released consecutively: DJP (2013), I Heart You (2014) and I feel Good (2015)

10. He prefers the music in the 60s and 90s. His favorite band is The Beatles. Foster The People and Oasis are also his other go tos!

11. He used to have a band called Parking 5, which he was the bass guitarist. His bandmates include JC Padilla, Seth Gothico, Katsumi Kabe and Lester Giri. They got their band name because they practice at a 5th floor parking floor.

12. He was discovered by the legendary talent manager Douglas Quijano who urged him to audition on Star Magic. He was then introduced as part of the Star Magic Circle 2013.

13. But Star Magic has been his agent since 2010.

14. His first acting job was in 2010 in Gimik 2010 where he was paired with Julia Montes.

15. He first worked with Kathryn Bernardo in the iconic show Growing Up. He was the replacement for Albie Casino.

16. After Gimik 2010 and Growing Up, his first prime time television series was Princess and I.

17. Finally, he is set to appear in his upcoming film “Whether the Weather is Fine”. IN this film, he stars with veteran actress Charo Santos. This film concept was pitched in may grant giving bodies aboard. IN fact, it won the TFL Awards (TFL Co-Production Award in 2017 with 50,000 euros). This film has also won Busan’s Asian Cinema Fund for development and the Talents Tokyo Next Massters Support Fund. This film also participated in Ties That Bind, Hanoi Project Market and La Fabrique des Cinémas du Monde.

To the fans and supporters of DJ, you don’t have to wait for too long for his return on the big screen! Save the date and throw a block screening party for DJ is back!