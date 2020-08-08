Things You Didn’t Know About Angel Locsin

ANGEL LOCSIN has been in the front pages of newspapers, prime time news and even in social media outlets lately. No, not because of scandals and showbusiness drama. She has been in the news for being a true to life Darna, a super hero to those in need and a voice of the oppressed.

She has been a known philanthropist over the years, with her supporting various charities and causes. With the pandemic going on, she is seen actively helping through relief campaigns for those who carry the burden of the consequences, from those who are displaced from their jobs to the front liners in the medical fields. She helps them all.

ADVERTISING

Aside from being the real life hero the country badly needs in the present due to trying times, what else do we know about the real life angel, Angel Locsin? Read on to find some interesting trivia.

1. Her mother left them when she was young. Since then, she had lived with her father, Angelo Colmenares.

2. From her mother’s roots, she is a part of Marawi city’s royal Muslim family. Although royal, she keeps her lineage quiet. In an interview, she said that even her relatives in Marawi live a simple life.

3. She is a graduate of a fashion design course in London. She studied briefly in 2007 at the Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design.

4. She originally planned to be a part of ABS CBN’s Star Circle Batch 9. But her father, was opposed to the idea.

5. Her second shot to joining showbusiness was when she became a contract star with GMA Artist Center. In 2002, she played the role of Charley in the teen series, Click. It was also in 2002 that she landed a minor role in the series Ang Iibigin ay Ikaw.

6. Her lead role as Alwina in the fantasy series Mulawin in 2002 is considered as her breakthrough role that had pushed her to become the huge star that she is now.

7. She received an International Emmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress nomination for her role in the fantasy series, Lobo.

8. Her roles in the films One More Try and In The Name Of Love were critically acclaimed. Due to her performance in these films, she won the Movie Actress of the Year (Star Award for Movies). Another award she won for these films is Film Actress of the Year (Box-Office Entertainment Award).

9. Apart from her acting profession, Angel Locsin has been among the country’s most prominent philanthropist. Forbes Magazine included her among the “Asian Heroes of Philanthropy” in 2019. According to the magazine, she had donated about 15 million pesos from 2009 to 2019.

10. Among the causes she supports, causes such as ending violence against women and children, support for indigenous people, and scholarships to students are the closest to her heart.

11. As part of her raising funds for COVID 19 relief programs, she sold her 2015 Dodge Durango. This is not the first time she sold her vehicle for charity. In 2013, she sold her 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle and donated the proceeds to the victims of the Typhoon Yolanda.

12. In the period between March and April 2020, she single handedly raised almost 11 million pesos for the provision of medical equipment in relation to COVID pandemic in the country.

It is such a heartwarming thing to know that such a big superstar like Angel Locsin does everything in her power to reach out to the needy. She continues to be such a huge inspiration to all, a role model particularly to all the girls and women of today’s generation. Indeed, her name fits her and her personality perfectly.