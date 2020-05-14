The Price Of Fame by Lindsay Lohan – How To Play on Smartphone

THESE DAYS, it seems like celebrities have expanded from selling perfumes, make up, clothing apparel, kitchenware and books. Last decade, we have seen celebrity superstars like Beyonce and Paris Hilton release their line of perfumes which made millions. The trend, I noticed these days is to release gaming apps.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union, Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, the Jenner sisters- Kendall and Kylie have all released their own games. Among these addicting apps include The Price of Fame by Lindsey Lohan.

Now, did you say Lindsay Lohan? Yes the one and only, LiLo. If you are like me who grew up watching the Parent Trap and Mean Girls, you know how much of a big deal Lindsay Lohan actually is. She WAS the IT girl. People were expecting her to do great things, and eventually solidify her name in Hollywood.

But of course, like other child stars who started out so young (talke Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes and Macaulay Culkin, it is crash and burn right there. The paparazzis were watching her every move wishing for her to make another mistake. Tabloids sell as they splatter her face in their front pages.

Her life, her journey has been tough that is why a lot of people are rooting for her to get back up and dust herself off. Maybe, her controversial life, continuous rise and fall, the stigma that comes with her, makes her such a big deal in Hollywood.

The attach sensation to the name Lindsay Lohan still stirs up curiosity even among the young people. Perhaps that is why her new game attracts fans young and old. The concept is to get as many fans as possible to get to the next level. Throughout the fan gathering, you have to overcome other challenges such as handing out flyers, starting Twitter Fued, dance on treadmills, leak a nude selfie and hire a publicist. This app allows you to live like a celebrity without actually paying for the price that comes with it.

Released in 2014, the app is available on both IOS and Android devices. To plat the game in your mobile, follow the steps from installing to having a good clean fun.

1. Go to Apple store or Google Play

2. Type The Price of Fame in the search bar.

3. Select the game. Check if it is the right one.

4. Click install. Make sure it gets fully downloaded before playing.

5. Verify your details.

6. After installing, go to the game app.

7. Fill in the details needed.

8. Start by creating your celebrity character or persona.

This is where the fun begins. This means you can have a say on how your image looks like. Would you be the fashionable type? Or the pet friendly one? You choose you.

9. Swipe as fast as you can

This game is similar to Kim Kardashian. You have to swipe upwards instead of pressing the screen to see your fans. The faster you swipe, the more fans you get, the more “money” you have to buy stuff.

Just like many games, it is really easy to install and play. But unlike many games, this is rather very addictive. I think it is designed like that. I played it for an hour and in between breaks I already am imagining how to gain more fans, or how to strategize to surpass the challenges. It is also easy on the eyes. The graphics itself is similar to South Park, but for some reason, more relatable and somehow captures the true essence of the fans.

So what are you waiting for? Download the game and be ready to pay the price of fame, well at least virtually. Enjoy!