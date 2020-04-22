THE GOLDEN ROMCOM QUEEN: Top 5 Regine Velasquez Movies to Watch

ADVERTISING

BONGGA! Today marks the 50th Birthday of the one and only Asia’s Songbird na si Regine Velasquez! Maliban sa pagiging much-loved diva ng Pilipinas, isa rin siya sa tinaguriang ‘ROMCOM QUEENS’ ng bansa. Bago pa man minahal ng tao sina Toni Gonzaga, Jennylyn Mercado atbp., si Regine ang numero unong leading lady para sa mga hopeless romantics na gustong kiligin at kumanta habang nanonood sa sinehan.

Ngayon na special day ni Regine, sure kami na marami ang gustong mag-marathon ng ilan sa kanyang mga hit movies na will either remind you of that loving feeling. Idagdag pa na halos lahat ng pelikula ni Regine ay siya rin ang umawit ng OST. Todo na talaga! Woooo!

Narito na ang listahan ng aming Top 5 Regine Velasquez Romance-Comedy Films na masarap ulit-ulitin:

1. Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw (2000)



Starring: Regine Velasquez and Robin Padilla

Director: Bb. Joyce Bernal

LOGLINE: Francine Natra (Regine Velasquez) is starting to feel the toll of stardom. Longing to live an ordinary life her popularity and hectic schedule hinders her from enjoying the simple treats of life. Because she felt cheated of his prize in the “Date With A Star” Promo were he supposedly won a date with her Gimo (Robin Padilla) kidnaps Francine. Being candid as he is Gimo allows the singing sensation to take pleasure in living the ordinary life – which Francine later realizes she’s been missing. In fact she’s willing to give up to her career – not just to go back to ordinary life but also to live it with the special man who addresses her complexities.

Trip mo ba ng mala-Notting Hill na pelikula? Meron tayo n’yan! Isa sa iconic romance-comedy films ng bansa ang ‘Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw’ hindi lang dahil sa light and inspiring premise nito – nakakaloka rin talaga ang chemistry sa pagitan nina Regine at Robin. Sino ang makakalimot sa shaving sequence nila?

Wanted: Perfect Mother (1996) Starring: Christopher de Leon and Regine Velasquez

Director: Ike Jarlejo Jr. LOGLINE: A 30-year-old widower realizes that his three children need a mother figure. His youngest daughter feels lonely and finds it hard to cope with schooling. He scouts around for a tutor for his daughter, someone who could also act as her playmate and friend. The lady who arrives — a cheerful singer and tutor — brings light to their home lives. Eventually, the father falls in love with her.



If you’re looking for a wholesome, family drama with comedy and romance na puwedeng panoorin with the whole family, this is for you! Ito ang kauna-unahang lead role ni Regine Velasquez sa pelikula at kung tama ang pagkakatanda namin, ito ang Valentine’s Day presentation ng Viva Films noong 1996. Makaka-relate ang mga stepmoms at mga stepkids dito kung saan makikita natin ang proseso kung paano mahuhulog ang isang pamilya sa charm ng isang Asia’s Songbird. Awww! Dahil May Isang Ikaw (1999)



Starring: Aga Muhlach and Regine Velasquez

Director: Bb. Joyce Bernal

LOGLINE: Andrew is from a conservative family. He wants his woman to be a “yes-man” just like Margarita, his fiancee. Anya, a brave and independent woman, is a product of a dysfunctional but loving family. She manages a small time forwarding business. Conflict arises when they cross path through a car incident. A demand letter is sent to Anya from Andrew’s car insurance company and she later discovers that Andrew is her client. As an apology, she offers to treat him out to dinner. This becomes the start of the proverbial beautiful friendship and will make Andrew choose between Anya and Margarita.



Curious ka ba kung bakit malakas ang demand for a Regine-Aga movie reunion? Ang pelikulang ito ang may sala! This movie shows how opposites attract and yes, the chemistry is soooo strong! Talo ang kilig ng KathNiel at AlDub sa dalawang ‘to!

Ikaw Lamang Hanggang Ngayon (2002)

Starring: Richard Gomez and Regine Velasquez

Director: Bb. Joyce Bernal

LOGLINE: Ryan is a bachelor who is hesitant of commitment. In fact each time he engages in a relationship he dreams of settling down. But each time he feels that he has found the perfect partner he finds someone better. Katherine meanwhile is a boring post office worker who feels unloved and unwanted by the people around her. Since her parents are separated with families of their own the only family she has is the owners of the dormitory. One fateful night, their paths crossed which resulted to a wonderful relationship. But when Katherine learns from her dorm mate that her boyfriend left her in spite of giving everything to him Katherine feared for herself. Will Ryan be able to prove that his love for Katherine is true and that she will not have the same destiny as her dorm mates’?



Let’s level-up and be a bit matured with this team up. Sa pelikulang ito nag-umpisa ang tambalan nina Regine at Richard na sinundan ng isang music video (Sa Aking Pag-Iisa) at teleserye (Forever in my Heart sa GMA-7).

5. Of All The Things (2012)

Starring: Aga Muhlach and Regine Velasquez

Director: Bb. Joyce Bernal

LOGLINE: Bernadette earns a living as a fixer, having mastered the art of sidling up to people in power. Meanwhile, Emil is a notary public who has set up an office in the street under an umbrella which has earned him the alias UMBOY. When Bern needs for a counsel brings together she discovers Umboy’s insecurities from failing bar exam, Bern helps Umboy to battle his fears.

Reunited and it feels so good… Matagal-tagal din hinintay ng fans ang muling pagsasama nina Aga at Regine sa big screen. Ilang taon din ang nagdaan bago natapos ang shooting ng pelikula pero masasabi namin na worth it ang paghihintay dahil as expected, kilig na pang-adults ang inihain sa atin ni Bb. Joyce Bernal.

Aminin mo – namimiss mo na sa romance-comedy si Regine! Habang tayo ay naka-home quarantine ay mainam na i-celebrate natin ang Golden Year ng nag-iisang Regine Velasquez by watching her films! Mapapanood lahat ng pelikulang nabanggit sa iFlix. Stream na!