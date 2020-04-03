‘The Annulment’, ‘Mia’, ‘The Bakit List’ at Cinemalaya 2019 entries, mapapanood na sa HOOQ

ADVERTISING

HABANG tumatagal ang pagiging stay-at-home ng karamihan sa mga kababayan natin ay lalo naman nagiging mabenta sa manonood ang iba’t ibang video streaming sites tulad ng HOOQ na specialized sa Southeast Asian market. Sa katunayan, mapapanood dito ang ilan sa mga minahal nating TV shows na prinodyus ng ABS-CBN at GMA.

Ang maganda sa catalogue ng HOOQ ay nakuha na rin nila halos lahat ng titles mula sa leading mainstream film studios natin tulad ng Viva Films, Regal Entertainment at Star Cinema. May ilan din na indie films o special mini-series mula sa Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia at India. Mas lalo mong mamahalin ang mga pelikula at series na gawa ng ating kapitbahay sa Asya.

Naghahanap ka ba ng bagong pelikulang mapapanood? Narito ang 5 sa pinakabagong Pinoy Films na available na ngayon sa HOOQ:

The Annulment (Regal Films) Starring: Joem Bascon, Lovi Poe, Myrtle Sarrosa, JC Tiuseco, Laura Lehmann & Dianne Medina

Director: MacArthur Alejandre LOGLINE: Gari and Sherwin come from two different worlds. They meet, they fell in love and they get married. Years later, what they had is now shattered into pieces and Gari wants an annulment with Sherwin so she can pursue what was lost in her in the years they were together. MIA (Viva Films) Starring: EA de Guzman and Coleen Garcia

Directed by: Veronica Velasco

LOGLINE: Mia Salazar, a self-destructive, alcoholic doctor who joined the Doctor to the Barrios program to heal from the tragedy of her fiance’s death meets the cheerful and nerdy forester Jay Policarpio. Together, the two will embark on a new journey.

The Bakit List (Viva Films) Starring: Louise delos Reyes, Ivan Padilla and Prince Stefan

Directed by: Bona Fajardo

LOGLINE: Bombarded with so much why’s in her life, Dess embarks on a soul searching journey. Unknown to her, she is about to face the biggest why of her life when she accidentally bumps into Ejay, her ex-boyfriend who left her without any explanation. Will this open a new chapter in their foiled relationship or will this just be a prelude to a second heartbreak? Will this answer all the why’s in her life or will it just create more questions in her mind?

Iska from Cinemalaya Starring: Ruby Rose, Soliman Cruz, Angie Castrence, Pryle Gura, Ricky Rivero, Jonic Magno, Jomari Angeles, Elora Espano, Jade Lopez, Ana Abad Santos

Directed by Theodore Boborol

LOGLINE: A loving but impoverished grandmother of an autistic child tragicomically loses everything and turns into someone society reckons her to be.

Pandanggo sa Hukay from Cinemalaya

Starring: Iza Calzado and Mercedes Cabral

Directed by: She Andres

LOGLINE: A small-town midwifes preparation for a job interview is disrupted by series of unfortunate turn of events.

Wow! Limang pelikula na tinatalakay ang iba’t ibang kuwento ng buhay. Pag-ibig man o drama ang trip mo, meron at meron kang mapapanood sa HOOQ! Alin sa mga pelikulang nakasaad ang uunahin mo?