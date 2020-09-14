Test Your IQ Quiz – How to Discover your IQ Online

When you hear about gifted kids on the news, the next thing the reported will say is how high their IQ is. Or if a kid prodigy is discovered, say in piano, painting or in math, again their IQ will be reported.

It makes you wonder, how do they measure IQ. What even IS IQ and why is it important? You know that it is always associated with talent, and geniuses. But what does it really measure?

What is IQ? IQ stands for Intelligence Quotient. It measures the total score from various standardized tests to assess how intelligent a human being is. It was derived from the German term Intelligenzquotient by the German psychologist William Stern in 1912. It is a combination of various standardized test that produces a figure, so intelligence is easily measured or quantified.

Range of IQ

IQ results are varied based on the different types of persons that take it. Some score very high in IQ tests, while some score very low. The range varies due to different factors such as heredity, genetics, environment among many things.

An average IQ ranges from 90 to 110. People who has IQ scores from 110 -120 are said to have “super intelligence”. Those who score between 120-140 have “very superior intelligence”. Those who have above 140 are considered “geniuses”.

ADVERTISING

Where can I discover my IQ online?

There are a lot of websites that offer you free IQ tests. Below are the list of links from which you can check your IQ.

This is a website that offers a free IQ test online. All you have to do is type in your date of birth to start the test. They have a total of 20 questions, a combination of True or False and multiple choice type. You will have to answer these questions within the allotted time. A timer tracks the duration of your test. After answering the questions, your IQ will be displayed at the end of the test.

Funeducation offers a free IQ test that contains 43 questions. These questions are combination of word analysis. Verbal reasoning and quantitative skills among others. The question type also include multiple choices. But there are somewhere in you have to identify the answer. This IQ tests do not have any time limit.

Memorado measures your IQ using 18 questions. The question types are all multiple choice, so it would be easier for you since you have choices. After answering all the questions, your IQ will be displayed with a brief description of your intelligence. Your results could also be shared in social media such as Facebook and Twitter.

IQTest offers a timed IQ tests online. Using 38 questions, this IQ test will gauge your intelligence in various topics. Your results will be emailed to you after you finished answering all the questions. Just provide your name and email address. With IQTest, you can get a more detailed results but you have to pay about $15USD for the complete intelligence profile.

PsychTests IQ tests is indeed longer than the other IQ tests in this list. This test offers a whopping 57 questions to answer. At the same time, it also has limited time of 30 minutes. The questions are curated to test your language skills, math skills and even logical reasoning.

Those are just some of the numerous links from which you can discover your IQ online. You have the choice to take the free online tests if you just want an approximation of your intelligence or you can also pay to have a detailed review of your intelligence profile, the choice is up to you.

Just remember that IQ test is just one of the many ways intelligence is measured. If your score is not to your liking, that is perfectly fine since you may be more intelligent in things that could not be measured by a number. Just explore your talent and cultivate it!