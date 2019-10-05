Team Pilipinas, well-applauded sa Busan International Film Festival!

ADVERTISING

NAGSIMULA NA last October 3, Thursday ang Busan International Film Festival and Asian Film Market sa Busan, South Korea na magtatagal until October 12.

Kaya nakaka-proud na ang mga local films natin ay dala-dala ng mga local producers and actors natin sa isa sa pinaka-sikat na film industry event sa Southeast Asia at sa buong mundo.

Happy and proud si Judy Ann Santos dahil kasama ang pelikulang niya na Mindanao directed by Brillante Mendoza. Kabilang din ang pelikulang Ang Hupa ni Lav Diaz na bida si Piolo Pascual.

Sa kategoryang A Window On Asian Cinema, bahagi ang “Lingua Franca” ni Isabel Sandoval at ang “Verdict” ni Raymund Ribay Gutierrez na official entry din ng Pilipinas sa darating na Oscars na bida sina Max Eigenmann at Kristopher King.

Para sa New Currents Category naman ang “John Denver Trending” ni Direk Arden Rod Condez na mga artista sina Jansen Magpusao, Meryll Soriano at Sunshine Teodoro.

Para sa Wide Angle (Asian Short Film Competition), kabilang ang pelikulang “Basurero” ni Eileen Cabling na bida sina Jericho Rosales, Althea Vega, Matt Daclan at Soliman Cruz. Goodluck mga kababayan ko.

For the Filipino Projects at Asian Project Market kasama ang mga pelikulang “Boldstar” ni Direk Antoinette Jadaone, “Golden” directed by JP Habac and “Nightwalk” ni Ron Morales.

Kasabay ng BIFF ay magaganap ang soft launch of Film Philippines, FDCP’s new film location incentive program aimed at encouraging international film productions to shoot and work in the Philippines.

Film Philippines will give financial support to both international productions and co-productions with Filipino producers, who will spend at least 8 million pesos in the Philippines for their film production and post-production. FDCP Chair Liza Dino-Seguerra foresees not just a surge in tourism revenues and business investments months after this incentive program is launched, but also heightened artistic and technical exchange between Filipino film workers and the rest of the world’s film professionals.

The Film Philippines Film Location Incentive Program (FLIP) and the FilmPhilippines International Co-Prod Fund (ICOF) will be introduced to world filmmakers and producers in Busan this year.

Film Philippines Executive Director for FDCP, David Fabros expects inquiries to rush in as early as November this year after the program is promoted, as the new incentives will positively complement the government’s already existing inter-agency one-stop-shop assistance for filmmaking in the country. All details about the FilmPhilippines Incentive can be found at www.filmphilippines.com.

With FDCP’s Chairperson Liza Dino, nakakatuwa isipin na malayo-layo na ang nararating ng Philippine Film industry sa international market, lalo pa’t sa pagkatatag ng bagong sangay sa pamumuno ni Fabros, magandang teamwork ito para mas lalo yayabong ang film industry sa bansa at overseas.

Mabuhay ang mga pelikulang Pilipino at ang mga taga-taguyod nito.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta