Sniper X by Jason Statham – How To Play on Smartphone

Continuing our series of celebrities who has their own game apps, today we have the brilliant English actor and producer Jason Statham. Yes the one and only Jason Statham who made a big name for himself in movies such as The Transporter, The Expendables, Fast and Furious series franchise, The Meg, Spy and The Mechanic.

He is typically seen as the tough and ruthless antihero in most of his movies. But his reputation is with solid foundation. Did you know that he has been doing his own stunts since the beginning of his career? That is why he is one of the go to actors when Hollywood decides to make a bad ass movie. They know they can count on Jason to perform.

The badassery (is there such a term) does not stop there. Off camera, he is entirely the opposite of the characters he play. His partner is a freaking Victoria’s Secret angel – the equally lovely and dashing Rosie Huntington Whiteley, of whom he has been engaged to for years. Their relationship has been blessed as they welcomed their lovely son Jack a few years ago.

Now that I have laid the foundation of how much of a great celebrity Jason Statham, you can finally understand all the buzz that surrounds his app. Sniper X has been around for quite some time but still, a lot has been hooked with playing the game.

Through this app, you can live the lives of most of Jason’s movie characters – badass hero saving the world but in the comforts of your own home. Not getting shot at and without actual explosions are one of the benefits in playing this game, if you know what I mean.

To start, follow these simple steps:

1. Go Apple Store or Google Play.

2. Search for Sniper X game.

3. Download (make sure you finish downloading)

From there you can start setting up your character. You, as a virtual player, will be part of Jason’s (your leader) elite paramilitary group called SPEAR. As a part of the team, you will be able to function as a sniper. You will have several challenges such as upgrading your weapons ( your default weapon will be a sniper rifle, but you can have the chance to upgrade to other weapons such as shot guns, assault rifles etc) and be part of hundreds of missions.

Apart from those mentioned above, there are a lot of things that make this game so much fun. Aside from being led by Jason, you get the chance to have access to different armory, hone your shooting skills, take down opponents while rescuing the world, earn cash for upgrades and finally have access to unique weapons every month.

Sounds too good to be true, but this game is free to play. The developer of this app, Glu Games Inc, earns their keep if you buy additional items. Just link your Itunes account to pay with real money. If not, you still can pay freely by disabling the in-app purchases in your device.

Finally, for some very useful tips. Since this is a violent game (if you haven’t noticed by now), this game is not suitable for children. Also, since this is a free game, advertisements tend to pop every now and then in the game. Interaction with other players include chat rooms, player to player chat and messaging. Another is you will have to have a good, solid internet connection to play this game. Finally, since the game is highly engrossing and realistic, investing in good headphones will increase your satisfaction manifold. You really can feel that you are out there saving the world.

There you have it, a brief guide on Jason Statham’s Sniper X games and tips on how to enjoy it. Let me know what do you think of the game and good luck!