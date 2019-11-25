SB19 kinabog na ba ang Boyband PH kaya may balitang bubuwagin na ang grupo?

NILINAW ni Joao Constancia na hindi pa siya humihilaway sa mga kagrupo niya sa Boyband PH kahit pa nabibigyan siya ng solo career bilang aktor. Kasama si Joao sa pelikulang Unbreakable ng Star Cinema na pinagbibidahan nina Richard Gutierrez, Bea Alonzo at Angelica Panganiban.

“To be honest, the situation with us right now is there’s no disbandment, we’re still together,” paglilinaw agad ni Joao.

“I guess, we’re just given the opportunity to go solo to explore our career path here in showbiz lalo na sa acting. Ako naman po, yon po naman talaga ang gusto ko, eh, ang umarte, so I guess the management and even the boys alam nila yon, and they support me with my dream.

“Matagal na po na gusto ko talagang mag-acting talaga. Masaya rin po sila sa akin and they’re very supportive talaga,” patuloy niya.

Wala rin daw katotohanan ang balitang kaya sila maghihiwa-hiwalay ay dahil sa biglang pagsikat ng SB19.

“To be honest, there’s no feud or problem with us. I love SB 19 coz I adore their hard work and preparation or their craft and talent, sobrang galing po nila,” sey pa niya.

“We also wish sometime that we had the same training, you know, the process that they’ve gone through, but I guess we’re both different groups naman po talaga. So, there’s no issue with SB19 and with the disbandment, I guess it’s time na rin po for us to grow as an individual artist in the industry,” giit pa niya.

Sa bandang huli ng aming panayam ay idiniin din niya na hindi raw threat sa Boyband PH ang SB19.