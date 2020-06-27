Dating artista na si Congresswoman Florida Robes, successful sa mundo ng public office

ADVERTISING

NAKAKATUWA naman ang effort ni Congresswoman Florida “Ate Rida” Robes sa kinasasakupan niya dahil imbis na magpahinga at mag-celebrate ng kanyang kaarawan ay tuloy pa rin ang kanyang public service sa pamamagitan ng gift-giving sa kanyang mga constituents.

Pero huwag magalala dahil kahit sunod-suod ang mga activities niya, suot ang face mask bago humarap sa mga taga-San Jose del Monte, Bulacan ay palagi pa rin niya pinapaalala sa kanila ang pagiingat at huwag kalimutan ang pagsuot ng facemask at ang social distancing.

Sa last day ng kanyang three days Birthday Thanksgiving na nagsimula last Thursday at magtatapos today, Saturday, June 27 sa iba’t ibang lokasyon sa SJDM ay ingat pa rin si Ate Rida sa COVID-19 na sinusunod naman ng mga constituents niya ang kanyang mga reminders.

Sa unang araw ng kanyang ng kanyang Birthday Thanksgiving Project last Thursday, June 25, nagsimula ito ng 8:00 AM with the distribution of medicines followed by a meeting with the PWDs in the city, and a prayer session. By 10 AM, Robes led the distribution of gift packs. Each gift packs which contained assorted groceries placed inside a reusable plastic pail or “timba”. Hence, the activity was tagged as “Timba Pa More Para sa Taga-Lungsod.”

On the second day yesterday, Friday, June 26, Congresswoman Robes distributed financial aid to the disadvantaged under the “Dagdag Ayuda” program followed by a meeting with a group of lady tricycle driver held at the SJDM Sports Complex.

On the last day of the three days event, today, June 27 ay isasagawa ng birthday celebrator ang kanyang “Kusina ni Ate Rida” na isang feeding program para sa 59 barangays na kinasasakupan ng SJDM kasama si Mayor Arthud Robes.

Nang tanungin kung bakit imbis relaxing at chill lang dapat siya on her birthday, sabi ni Ate Rida: “More than being consistent with my role as a public servant, I wanted to spread happiness among San Joseños whose lives have been drastically changed by the pandemic. It’s just a small gesture from me to hopefully assure them that I am working very hard to make sure that each and every person will be taken care of. Like I always say, ‘Nobody will be left behind in SJDM.’ This has made my birthday celebration more meaningful.”

By the way, si Ate Rida ay dating showbiz din at talent ni German Moreno sa kanyang youth oriented show na That’s Entertainment. Nakagawa din siya ng mga TV Commercials, print ads at rumampa din as a model bukod pa sa pagrte sa mga pelikula ng Regal Films tulad ng Starzan with Joey de Leon at marami pangiba.

Happy Birthday Ate Rida and more power.