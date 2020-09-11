Regine Tolentino thankful pa rin sa kabila ng pandemic crisis

ADVERTISING

KAHIT nasa community quarantine ang bansa ay masuwerteng nagkaroon pa rin si Regine Tolentino ng endorsement. She is now the brand ambassador of Radiance C vitamins, the first and only US-made non-acidic Vitamin C supplement na available sa Watsons.

Ani Regine, sa kabila ng health crisis na dinaranas ng bansa ay grateful pa rin siya sa mga blessings na natatanggap.

“It’s starts with gratitude for me. parang na–realize mo lahat ng mga dating importante sa iyo, walang kuwenta pala, di ba. You just want to be thankful for each day, being alive, being healthy, being with your family, being together, and the fact na nakaka-survive kayo.

“I also went through this, to be balanced by staying active. I’m always very goal-oriented. I always have a very positive mindset as well, and of course nakakatulong sa akin to be grounded and interacting with my lovely daughters,” lahad ni Regine sa ginanap na virtual conference ng Radiance C.

Dahil sa pandemic, aminado ang dancer at fitness instructor na apektado rin ang kanyang business kung saan nagpaparenta siya at gumagawa ng mga costumes.

ADVERTISING

“Siyempre naapektuhan ako financially. Yung mga businesses namin siyempre it’s a direct hit because sa amin mga garments, mga party dresses, mga costumes, mga rentals, talagang na-stop yun,” pagtatapat ni Regine.

Dugtong niya, “Pati yung dance studio namin wala ng mga events and hindi na puwedeng group exercises, yung mga dance classes namin dito. So talagang nag–adjust because we had to be adaptable and we just had to approach it the most positive way we could.

“But nakaraos naman and ngayon I think everyone can relate. Lahat nag-a-adjust pa rin and we’re just kind of going through this together. Yung business ko for the garments, dance wear, bags, we had to change it.

“We had to stop everything and now we’re doing PPEs, we’re doing face masks, we are doing protective apparel that is fashionable that people still feel confident and they feel that they look good even when they are protecting themselves at the same time.

“Sa studio naman namin, unfortunately we had to really shut down and reformat the whole system. We are doing online classes now and it’s hard to adjust.”

“It’s really hard to adapt and adjust but slowly parang na-a-appreciate ko na ngayon yung beauty din of having online classes because somehow kahit hindi physical, you still do have that connection mentally. It’s a little bit more challenging now because you’re in a different environment. Iba talaga yung energy when you are together with your students or your also a teacher.

“But I’m just slowly learning how to embrace it and it saddens me because everything changes from here on out and I don’t know if ever babalik yun but na-appreciate ko lang talaga lahat ng mga happy moments working out and having those events and dancing and performing because I don’t know what to expect now in the future,” patuloy na paliwanag ng dancer-entrepreneur.

Ibinahagi rin ni Regine ang positibong epekto sa kanya ng quarantine.

Kuwento niya, “It’s brought me and my girls together and Dondi Narciso (boyfriend ni Regine) because we’re exploring so many things and then you realize you can survive din pala without all those parties and without fancy outfits and still have fun and healthy and safe and protected as well.

“We’re also designing face masks right now so we have our couture that comes with a face mask. I’m enjoying designing these face masks as well. So nakakatuwa na nakakalungkot. Sort of like a sweet sorrow but I’ll always still have that little pin in my heart that I know hindi natin ma-e-experience yun for the next year or a bit longer pa. But you know, you just have to learn how to adapt and appreciate what you have now.”

Samantala, going back to Radiance C vitamins na kailangan ng ating katawan lalo na ngayon, ito ay merong unique combination of seven powerful active ingredients. Nagtataglay ang Radiance C ng calcium ascorbate, selenium, vitamind D3, N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine, collagen, quercetin at calcium.