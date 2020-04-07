QUEEN OF CORONA NO MORE: Iza Calzado, thankful sa kanyang paggaling kontra CoVid-19

ADVERTISING

MAITUTURING na isang rollercoaster ride ang pinagdaanan ng Kapamilya actress na si Iza Calzado pagdating sa kanyang kalusugan. Parang kailan lang nang isugod siya sa ospital at nakumpirma na nagkaroon ito ng Coronavirus o CoVid-19 na ikinalungkot ng mga co-workers, family, friends and supporters niya.

Ngayon ay naka-recover na ang aktres at gusto niya na mabigyan ng pag-asa ang mga kababayan natin na ngayo’y positibo sa CoVid-19 at nagpapagaling. Narito ang kanyang bagong post sa kanyang social media:

“Hello Everyone! It’s a brand new week and today I am grateful for my life. Most of you know what happened to me. Before I talk about it, I would like to address something.

When I started getting sick, I made a comment on an IG post that was totally misconstrued. I understand how and why that happened and I am sorry if anyone was offended and felt bad about it. Please know that I would never intentionally say anything to hurt others nor celebrate anyone else’s suffering. I am a hopeful person and always try see the silver lining in every dark cloud. I am sad that you missed my heart but I also understand your sentiments.

After 2 weeks of battling Covid 19, pneumonia and a nasty bacteria called Acinetobacter Baumannii, I am alive and for that I am truly grateful. I know that so many of you sent your love and support and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. Please know that even if I didn’t get to read all the messages, I felt the love and good energy and that you helped me pull through one of the darkest moments of my life. Everything by God’s Grace, of course, but your prayers did so much for me. I hope in some way, I can pay it forward.

I wish to thank all the frontliners especially my doctors and nurses in Asian Hospital for going above and beyond to make sure I live, breathe and have another shot at life.

To Dr. Jorge Garcia, Kuya Joel and the family, much love and respect. Thank you.

Thank you for the support from my ABSCBN family who always checked up on me and made sure that I was fine until the finish line. Salamat, Kapamilya!

My deepest gratitude to my friends and family who prayed HARD and really made me feel their love and care for me especially my number 1 nurse, my husband, Ben. I could never have done this without you, my Love. We did it, by God’s Grace, we made it!

Today, I encourage you to take a moment to thank God for your breath, thank Him for everything and everyone in your life and let us continue to pray for those who are suffering and for those who are trying their best to help those in need. Together, we can overcome all of this. Mabuhay!” pagtatapos nito.

Habang isinusulat namin ito ay nakarating na kay Iza ang ikalawang negative result nito. Full rest ang kailangan nito para tuloy-tuloy na ang kanyang recovery.

Stay healthy and safe, Iza! Inaabangan namin ang pagbabalik-teleserye mo!