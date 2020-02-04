PROUD PINOY! Marcelito Pomoy pasok na sa grand finals ng ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

ADVERTISING

PROUD NA PROUD ang mga Pinoy dahil sa pagpasok ni Marcelito Pomoy sa grand finals ng sikat na talent search na America’s Got Talent para sa kanilang The Champions edition.

Nagpakitang gilas ang Pinoy sa semi-final round nang kantahin niya ang “Con Te Partiro” ni Andrea Bocelli at bigyan niya ito ng sariling version using the male and female voices.

Na-impress ang apat na judges sa naging performance ni Marcelito at binigyan nila ito ng standing ovation.

Komento pa nga ng judge na Howie Mandel, malaki ang chance ni Marcelito na manalo sa kompetisyon.

“I believe that you have the best shot of winning this whole thing,” he said.

“Absolutely brilliant song choice. It enabled you to shine,” komento naman ni Alesha Dixon.

“For me you are my favorite. It just blows my mind,” sey naman ng judge na si Heidi Klum.

Pagdating naman kay Simon Cowell ay binigyan niya ng advice si Marcelito kung ano ang kailangang gawin nito sa nalalapit na grand finals.

“There is no denying that you have a very unique, incredible and special talent. If you make it to the finals I think you get to take a bigger risk. But I do believe that with the gift that you have, you have a massive career in front of you, I really, really do,” wika pa niya.