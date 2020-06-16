PINOY INDIE FILMS: 5 Pelikula ng TBA Studios na mapapanood ng libre

ADVERTISING

NAPAKAGALANTE naman ng TBA Studios! Kung noong Abril ay nilabas nila ng libre sa YouTube ang ilan sa kanilang mga pelikula tulad ng Bliss at Patintero, in the last two months ay lima pang full-length produced films ang muli nilang inihain sa mga Pilipino at international movie fans na ini-upload nila ng libre sa sikat na video streaming sites.

Kung ikaw ay sawa na sa KDrama, Hollywood movies at gusto mo ng mga pelikulang mas sumasalamin sa buhay ng mga Pilipino, narito na ang 5 Pelikulang Mapapanood ng Libre sa YouTube mula sa TBA Studios. From romance to political to documentaries, ito na ang mga pelikulang dapat ninyong panoorin:

1. I’m Drunk, I Love You

Starring: Paulo Avelino, Maja Salvador, Dominic Roco and Jasmine Curtis-Smith

Directed by: JP Habac

LOGLINE:

Days before graduation, two college best friends go on one last road trip where they settle how they really feel for each other. But to put it upfront, this is not a love story.

Ito ang unang pelikulang pinagsamahan nina Paulo Avelino at Maja Salvador, na nagkaroon ng loyal following nang magtambal sa Bridges of Love. Ipinalabas ito bilang Valentine offering ng TBA Studios noong 2017.

2. Neomanila

Starring: Eula Valdez

Directed by: Mikhail Red

LOGLINE:

Toto, a teenage orphan, is recruited by a notorious death squad. Irma, the groups leader, soon becomes a maternal figure to the young boy. As the two form a familial bond, their loyalties will be put to the test when one of their targets turns out to be a familiar face.

Unang napanood sa 2017 QCinema International Film Festival, ito ay nagkaroon ng nationwide screening last year. Ito ay pinagbibidahan ni Eula Valdez at ikatlong feature-length movie ng ngayo’y rising director na si Mikhail Red.

3. Women of the Weeping River

Starring: Laila Ulao, Mariam Zimadar Caranay-Raper, Taha Daranda

Directed by: Sheron R. Dayoc

LOGLINE:

Two women in a remote Muslim community confront an escalating blood feud and reach deep into themselves in hopes to undo the feud stretching back generations.

Ipinalabas bilang parte ng 2016 QCinema Film Festival, humakot ito ng anim na parangal sa 40th Gawad Urian Awards noong 2017 including Best Picture and Best Director. Pinuri ang pelikula sa tunay at realistic na representation ng Mindanao.

4. Sunday Beauty Queen

Starring: Rudelie Acosta, Cherrie Bretana, Chuck Gutierrez

Directed by: Baby Ruth Villarama

LOGLINE:

Sunday Beauty Queen is a real-life Cinderella tale of a Filipina house helper who dreams to be a Beauty Queen in Hong Kong.

Ang nag-iisang documentary na nakapasok sa 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival, isinasalamin ng pelikula ang buhay ng pinakamamahal nating OFW na nagtatrabaho bilang Domestic Helper o DH sa Hongkong.

5. Smaller and Smaller Circles

Starring: Nonie Buencamino, Sid Lucero, TJ Trinidad and Junjun Quintana

Directed by: Raya Martin

LOGLINE:

Smaller and Smaller Circles (2017) A serial killer in Payatas leaves the bodies of young boys in the dump as two Jesuit priests try to solve the murders.

Base sa librong isinulat ni Felisa H. Batacan na nanalo ng Carlos Palanca Grand Prize for the English Novel noong 1999, ipinalabas ang mystery-drama na ito sa mga sinehan noong 2017. Positive ang mga reviews sa pelikula ngunit na-pull out agad sa ibang sinehan. Ito na ang pagkakataon ng mga moviegoers na mapanood ang obrang ito. May serial killer nga kaya sa Pilipinas?

Limang matitinong pelikula na iba’t iba ang sangkap at sahog para sa manonood mula sa TBA Studios! Alin sa mga pelikulang nabanggit ang balak ninyong panoorin? Alin dito ang natapos niyo na? Huwag kalimutan ang iba pang pelikula ng TBA Studios na mapapanood ng libre!