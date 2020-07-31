PARANG KAILAN LANG! Pauleen Luna, nagbalik-tanaw sa unang araw niya sa Eat Bulaga

ADVERTISING

PARANG KAILAN LANG nang sumalang ang noo’y teen actress mula sa ABS-CBN na nag-ober da bakod sa GMA-7 na si Pauleen Luna sa longest-running noontime show ng bansa na Eat.. Bulaga! Nasabi namin na ‘parang kailan lang’ (wow, kanta ni Maine Mendoza, ghorl?!) dahil naaalala pa namin ang unang exposure ni Pauleen sa Kapuso network dahil siya ay isang rising star noon sa Kapamilya Network nang magdesisyon itong lumipat at mas lalong nagkaroon ng stable TV career.

Alam naman natin na si Pauleen Luna na ang nagmamay-ari ng puso ni Bossing Vic Sotto at ngayo’y very doting mom sa kanilang Baby Girl na si Tali. Sa kanyang recent Instagram post ay napa-reminisce si Pauleen. She writes:

“My first day in Eat Bulaga. I remember how nervous and excited i was as i entered the studio and saw very familiar faces. I must admit that joining a group of very successful people at the age of 16 was very intimidating, but, the intimidation disappeared the moment i stepped in the studio. They were very welcoming, as a matter of fact, if you see this video on youtube, you would see how comfortable i was to ask for a take 2 infront of all the hosts and audience, totally forgetting that we were live!

“Here we are 15 going 16 years after. Oh boy how Eat Bulaga changed my life! I’ve learned a lot by just being in the background, knowing and meeting people from different walks of life. I would say I grew up, found my real authentic self in the show. Honed some talents because of their support. In this show, they give you the floor to reach your full potential, and i will forever be grateful for that. I’ve also met the most amazing people! From the people behind the camera to my amazing co hosts, i still can’t believe i’m friends with you all 🥺 And most of all, I have found the man that my heart loves in this show. From that young teenager to the mom that I am today, Eat Bulaga was always there.

“I am only one of the millions that Eat Bulaga has helped. I may be infront of the camera but deep inside i am still that girl who will always be a fan of Eat Bulaga.

“Happy 41st Anniversary! You are a gift to all of us! I thank the Lord everyday for you! @eatbulaga1979

Masuwerte si Pauleen dahil sa mga kasabayan niya noon sa ABS-CBN ay isa siya sa hanggang ngayon ay may stable career sa showbiz. Maliban sa pagiging co-host sa Eat Bulaga ay nakagawa rin ito ng ilang pelikula (paborito namin ang Gaydar nila ni Tom Rodriguez!) at lumabas din sa ilang teleserye ng GMA-7 mostly playing villain roles sa Luna Mystica, Adik Sa’yo, IglotMagdalena, My Husband’s Lover at marami pang iba. Sa kasalukuyan ay nakatakda itong lumabas bilang isa sa tatlong host ng upcoming TV5 show na ‘Rise and Shine’ with Pokwang and Ria Atayde.