Papuri ng netizens kay Mayor Vico Sotto bumuhos sa gitna ng COVID-19 crisis

BUMUHOS ang papuri ng netizens sa social media kay Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto na umabot na halos ng libu-libo sa paraan ng pagtulong na ginagawa nito sa kanyang mga kababayan sa lungsod ngayong humaharap ang buong bansa sa COVID-19 crisis.

Marami ang bumilib sa first-timer mayor ng Pasig sa pagiging humble nito at hindi pagkuha ng solong kredito sa kanyang mga pag-aksyon para hindi kumalat ang corona virus sa kanyang lugar.

Ang ibang netizens ay wini-wish na si Vico na lang ang maging mayor ng kanilang lungsod. Ang iba naman ay nagsasabing bagay na maging vice president ang mayor ng Pasig sa hinaharap na panahon.

Nakakatuwa ring basahin ang mga papuri ng netizens sa ina ni Vico na si Coney Reyes sa naging pagpapalaki niya sa binata.

Narito ang ilan sa mga post ng netizens patungkol kay Mayor Vico.

Victor Garana: Mayor VICO SOTTO was raised by his very religious mom CONEY REYES my kaba2yan.my last meeting with her mom when i was working in U-TEX in marikina in a basketball tourney. mayor VICO SOTTO is a GOD fearing man whose integrity n honesty is very well overt. CONGRATS MAYOR for deciding for yourself the interests of your constituents. AGBIAG KA MAYOR VICO SOTTO…

Arlene Sapinoso: Ganyan dapat ang nagiging mayor. Kahit hindi po ako taga pasig . Ako po ay subrang nassyahan saiyong mga gingawa…mabuhay po kyo at pag palain ng poong maykapal

Ronald Tolentino: Talo pa ng mga decadang Mayor ng pasig walang nagawa, tinubuan na ng talahib at namuti na buhok wala na accomplished,daig pa KAYO! Ang batang bata 29 años, Mayor Vico Sotto ang dami natulungan at nagawa para sa mga lungsod ng pasig may MALASAKIT…! Go! Go! Go!

Dion Santos: Guys tama na muna sa mga papuri baka manaya galing ng husto ni mayor makalimutan ang lovelife musta ba si Gretchen Ho? hehehe

Lourdy Rivera Cuenco: Bata pa at bagito pero at his young age madiskarte, masipag, buo ang loob sa paglilingkod sa kanyang sinasakupan. Alam niya ang function niya at trabaho niya di tulad ng ibang pulitikang hinirang ng taong bayan. Sana Dumami pa kayong mga taos pusong naglilingkod s taong bayan.We support Our president Duterte.GOD BLESS and keep Safe always Mayor.

Erlinda Lachica: Pinalaki ng maayos ni coney anak nya pinaliwanagan maging huwaran na,politiko ng bansa.Keep it up. Mga up coming good politician.

Theresa Serdeña: Kay Mayor Vico Sotto akma ang salitang “Ang Kabataan ang pag-asa ng Bayan” ikaw po ang set of example nito sa mga susunod na henerasyon. To God be the Glory. Godbless Mayor Vico Sotto and family and team

Estelita Cruz Dizon: You’re the kind of mayor every city and municipality shall have, so sincere and committed to serve honestly and with integrity. Pasig is so lucky to have you, you’re the kind of mayor one would like to work with and honestly i am one of them. Looking forward working with you Mayor Vico. We share the same work values and principles. Congratulations and God bless.

Liza Lising Flora: So humble and kind napakaganda po ng pagpapalaki sa inyo ni Ms.Connie Reyes at Vic Sotto. Nakaka proud po kayo.

Betsy de la Cruz: Thank you, Tita Coney and Bossing Vic

Aliwelyn Bamba Magno: You are truly a good public servant, salute.

Gemma Marquez: Your mom raised you well! She is beaming with pride! Humility and Integrity – Praise God for your life Mayor! God bless you and may He keep you safe..

Maria Kristina: GOD BLESS YOU HIJO, YOU AND YOUR MOM WHO HAS DEFINITELY RAISED YOU WELL.

Yeeza Arcega Selleza: Glory to God! All the praises back to our good Lord! Congrats ma’am Conie and bossing Vic Sotto for raising a good and God fearing son like mayor Vico Sotto.God bless you all!

Racquel Peralta: My salute to your parents especially your mother for raising such a good and humble son like you. God bless you more mayor Vico!

Teresita Lhyn-lyn Balubar Turqueza: A good servant to his people .kudos Mayor Vico Sotto…thank u Miss Coney Reyes for moulding ur son with humbleness and good heart.

John Lacorte: Vico Sotto Maganda kasi pagpapalaki ni Ms Coney sa kanyang anak at busog sa salita ng diyos kaya itong si Vico may sariling paninindigan hindi takot sa iba. Mabuhay ka Vico naiiba ka at hindi sipsip sa itaas may sariling paninindigan..GOD bless you!

Rosie Razon: Salute to Ms. Coney Reyes for raising such a wonderful leader. And of course bossing Vic who gave him all the support that the Mayor needed.

Jericho Tomas Lim: Nakakaproud magkaroon ng isang Mayor na katulad mo. Saludo sir! And for the parents, kudos po. Nakapag palaki kayo ng isang Vico Sotto.

Nora Abadingo Araz: Congrats to Vic Sotto and Miss Coney Reyes for raising a true lider. May God bless and protect you Young Mayor.

Edna Rosales Cruz: This is the proof that his parents raised him well,and people of pasig are very lucky to have him as their mayor,may malasakit especially to the elders.

Koren Mae: Sana pinadami ni Vic at Coney ang anak nila para every city ng Pilipinas may ganitong mayor.