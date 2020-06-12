ON VIRAL VIDEO: Marissa Sanchez kinampihan si Pinky Amador

IPINAGTANGGOL ng singer-actress na si Marissa Sanchez si Pinky Amador sa patuloy na namba-bash sa kanya kahit pa nag-apologize na ang aktres sa inilabas nitong official statement few days ago.

Matatandaang nag-viral sa social ang video ni Pinky na minumura ang ilang staff ng empleyado ng condo-tell na kanyang tinutuluyan dahil sa diumano’y kapabayaan ng management ng gusali.

Ani Marissa, “The intention of the one who posted the incomplete video of veteran singer/actress Pinky R. Amador was pretty obvious to get sympathy from people, to make it appear that they’re pitiful and right.”

Ayon pa kay Marissa dapat ay magsilbing babala sa mga celebrities ang sitwasyong pinagdaanan ni Pinky.

“This will serve to warn all celebrities out there. Beware of our reactions. People nowadays are diabolical. To be clear, I am not justifying my BFF’s wrath & behavior but in her defense, I know her by heart.

“We all commit mistakes, and who doesn’t anyway? Obviously, she had lost her temper, was provoked & pushed to the limits where the incident took place. To sum it all, she just impulsively, undeliberately reacted wrongly and blown away by her emotions badly since she was too much carelessly violated.

“Now, what’s done is done and it’s quite a stigma to put things back together in the same place. However, i’d like to share her humble statement at this point. I am praying for my bff and my love for her never change bcoz i take her goodness rather than her flaws. Sometimes it’s easy to talk about CHARACTER if you are not in the situation. We are ALL human but we all have different dosage of thresholds and tolerance. What matters most to me is that i know her better than your judgement,” tuluy-tuloy niyang pahayag.

Sa aming interbyu kay Marissa via FB Messenger ay tinanong namin siya kung ganun din ba sa ginawa ni Pinky ang kanyang gagawin sakaling malagay siya sa katulad na sitwasyon.

Lahad ni Marissa, “It is a hypothetical question so you can only get a hypothetical answer from me kapatid. It coud’ve been worst, lalo na sa katulad kong isang ina! Kasi uncertain naman yung response nung mga staff, eh.

“Kahit sino mag-iinit sa mga sagot nila. One thing’s for sure na provoke si Pinky magalit. Yon lang yon. She was pushed to the limits. Kasi kung hindi pa siya nagwawala ng ganun hindi sila kikilos? Three weeks nangungulit walang reply?

“Thus, understandable yung reaction ni Pinky, it’s not excusable… However, di naman niya sinadya mang-api, eh. Lahat naman tayo kapatid ay TAO, nagkakamali! Meron bang hindi. Tao tayo lahat, but we differ in thresholds and tolerance. May taong pasensyoso, may taong hindi! Iba-iba ang tao.”

Hindi rin daw siya natatakot ma-bash sa ginagawa niyang pagtatanggol sa kaibigan.

“Hindi ako natatakot ma-bash kasi di ko naman pinagtatanggol yung behavior at pagkakamali ni Pinky, eh. Ang sinisita ko yung mga judgemental na ipokrito, para namang wala silang mali na ginawa sa tanang buhay nila. Kahit pa may opinyon sila bigyan muna nila ng opinion yung mga mali nilang hakbang sa buhay nila.

“She happens to be a BFF, pero even if she’s not, my statement doesn’t change,” huling pahayag ni Marissa sa amin.