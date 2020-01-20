OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED: James Reid at Nadine Lustre, HIWALAY NA!

ADVERTISING

NOW IT IS OFFICIAL: Hiwalay na sina James Reid at Nadine Lustre a.k.a. JaDine

Confirmed na hindi fake news ang naglabasan early this month na hiwalay na ang isa sa pinakasikat na loveteam sa bansa. Magkasama man sila sa Brazil kamakailan para sa isang magazine pictorial, hindi na maipagkakaila na totoong break na ang isa sa controversial couple ng Philippine showbiz.

Sa Tonight With Boy Abunda o TWBA ay naglabas ng joint statement ang kampo nina James at Nadine:

“It’s true that we’ve split up but not for all the reason that are being spread on the tabloids and social media but because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can. We agreed that going separate ways was best for both of us. We are in good terms and are still really good friends and will continue to work with each other especially when it comes to music.

“Thank you for all the JADINE FANS for their undying support and we hope you continue to support us now and in the future. We shall forever be grateful to them for their love and understanding. Thank you”.

Sigurado na maraming JADINE fans ang apektado sa isyung ito lalo pa’t nabalot ng negativity ang social media nang ilabas ang balita ng ilang manunulat na umabot pa sa mga hindi magagandang statements.

To James and Nadine, sana ay mahanap ninyo ang peace of mind at wish namin ang patuloy na tagumpay sa mga proyektong gagawin ninyo as solo artists.