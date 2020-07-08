NEW MOM ALERT: Max Collins, nanganak na!

ADVERTISING

NANGANAK NA ang Kapuso actress na si Max Collins!

Isang healthy Baby Boy ang isinilang ng magandang aktress at maybahay ng Kapuso hunk actor na si Pancho Magno. Ipinanganak ito noong Lunes, July 6, 2020.

Isang simpleng ‘Good Morning my Skye’ ang pambungad na bati ng bagong mamshie na ipinost niya sa kanyang Instagram account:

Excited ang newest daddy in town at ipinost agad sa kanyang Instagram ang isang video kung saan ipinahayag nito ang kanyang appreciation sa kanyang misis na nagsilang sa kanilang supling:

“The force is strong with this one

To our Son, Skye Anakin, you are one of the reasons why i believe in God. Can’t wait to be your bestfriend.

To my amazing wife, you are also one of the reasons why i believe in God, ❤️ you did everything with no medications and no tear. There are NO WORDS to describe what you did. I love you and your heart! You are meant to be a Mother.

P.S. To all the moms out there! Much love and respect! ❤️.

Thank you to our Delivery team, Ms. Irina our Doula and Ms. Aileen and Ms. Charm our midwives.”

Big fans ng Star Wars franchise sina Pancho at Max kaya naman inspired rito ang pangalan ng kanilang little angel. Sa katunayan, dumalo pa sa isang Halloween Party ang mag-asawa last year na naka-Star Wars-inspired costume.

Sigurado na mas espesyal para kay Pancho ang pagmamahal nito sa kanyang misis na si Max lalo pa’t nasaksihan niya ang panganganak nito.

Huling napanood si Max Collins sa afternoon series na Bihag at sa pelikulang Mission Unstopabol: The Don Identity nina Vic Sotto at Maine Mendoza bago ito nag-maternity leave from showbiz. Dapat sana’y uumpisahan na ni Pancho ang primetime series na First Yaya with Gabby Concepcion and Marian Rivera. Dahil sa Covid-19 pandemic ay naka-hold muna ang tapings ng mga primetime shows ng GMA-7. The good side is at least may time sina Pancho at Max na mag-adjust being parents sa kanilang anak.

Congratulations Pancho and Max! Welcome to the world, Skye!