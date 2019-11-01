Nash Aguas, tameme sa mga rebelasyon ni Alexa Ilacad

ADVERTISING

WALANG reaksyon ang actor na si Nash Aguas sa mga binitiwang salita ng ex-girlfriend niyang si Alexa Ilacad involving his accusation na nanlalaki ang aktres kaya sila naghiwalay.

Sa previous interview naming kay Alexa during the presscon of Santigwar , inamin nito na si Nash ang nag-feed sa fans na nanlalaki siya.

“Where would the fans get the idea na nanlalaki ako? Someone fed it to them. And who was that someone? It’s Nash. So, why would… you said you love me, would you do that to someone you love? Would you throw them under the bus over something that isn’t even true?” lahad pa ni Alexa.

Hinamon din ni Alexa ang kampo ni Nash na maglabas ng mga ebidensya ng inaakusa sa kanya.

“Please show me the proof you have before you talk about anything coz I’m confident that there’s nothing. Wala nga akong dyowa, eh.

“Wala naman silang malalabas talaga kahit ano pang pa-trend (sa Twitter) ang gawin nila. Ipagkalat nila na ako ang may kasalanan, sure, go ahead, but I’m confident na… So just to clear everything and I hope… I just really wanna get them out of my life,” giit pa niya.

Nabanggit din ng dalaga kung anong klaseng boyfriend ang actor.

“Nash became very jealous, he became very controlling, especially because he wanted me to be his girlfriend but I couldn’t say yes.

“So, I think that created insecurities with him, and that just became so, so toxic na sabi ko, ayoko na. Parang he was making me choose na, ‘me or your music,’ and he was saying he was supportive. So, sabi ko, ‘ayoko ng ganito, why would you make me choose?’ rebelasyon pa ni Alexa.