Miles Ocampo, only choice para bumida sa 2019 MMFF movie na ‘Write About Love’

AMINADO ang Write About Love director na si Crisanto Aquino na only choice niya ang Kapamilya actress na si Miles Ocampo na magbida sa kanyang pelikula official entry ng TBA Studios sa 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Sa Write About Love ay gaganap si Miles bilang isang aspiring romcom writer. The film will be shown starting Christmas Day, December 25.

“When I was first writing the script for ‘Write About Love’, I already had Miles in mind. I didn’t think any other young actress could have played the role better,” wika ni Direk Cris sa ginanap na pocket presscon TBA Studios sa Relish in Quezon City.

In the only romcom to be selected in this year’s MMFF 2019, a young writing protégé (played by Miles Ocampo), must work and learn from an older, more experienced and edgy screenwriter (played by Rocco Nacino). Despite their clashing personalities, sparks fly between the two and if the trailer is any indication, viewers will most likely hope that the two end up together.

Write About Love is Miles’ first major, starring role pagkatapos gumawa ng maraming supporting roles in the past kaya naninibago raw siya ngayong bida na siya sa pelikula.

“Kinakabahay po ako and I was shaking nung first day ng shooting ko kasi hindi ako sanay may dalawang kamerang nakatutok sa akin. Hindi pa kasi yon nangyayari sa akin ever,” ang tila hindi makapaniwalang lahad ng dalaga.

Patuloy niya, “Ito po ang first big role if not the biggest project I have ever done. And we made it to the MMFF.”

Sabi rin ni Miles, ang Write About Love is “a breath of fresh air.”

“Nagsimula ako sa mga cutie-cutie roles bilang child actress from Goin’ Bulilit to Home Sweetie Home. And then one day, I wake up starring in a romcom and now the film is getting all these media coverage and attention. I feel as if I’m in a dream,” she said.

Ang Write About Love is a film within a film. The script version of the film that Miles and Rocco Nacino are trying to finish will have Joem Bascon and music superstar Yeng Constantino playing the “reel” roles.

Dagdag pa ni Direk Cris, “Miles is the real deal. Not many know that she is an aspiring scriptwriter (taking up Creative Writing at UP Diliman) and has yet to experience first love. Totoong NBSB (No Boyfriend Since Birth) so for sure madaming makaka-relate.”

Sey naman ni Miles, “So parang the movie was made for me. Ha-ha-ha. Scriptwriting has always interested me. Learning the craft has given me a newfound respect for scriptwriters.”