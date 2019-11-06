Michelle Dee focus na sa Miss World pageant pagkatapos ng Cara X Jagger

ADVERTISING

Sa November 19 pa ang punta ni Michelle Dee sa London to compete for the Miss World pageant na gaganapin sa December 14 kaya free pa ang schedule niya na rumampa sa premiere night ng Cara X Jagger sa SM Megamall nitong Tuesday night, Nov. 5.

Si Michelle ay kasama sa cast ng Cara X Jagger na pinagbibidahan nina Jasmine Curtis at Ruru Madrid. Palabas na ang pelikula ngayong Miyerkules, Nov. 6.

Ang premiere night ng APT at Cignal Entertainment movie ang posibleng last showbiz event na pupuntahan ni Michelle dahil magiging busy na siya sa paghahanda sa Miss World.

Ano ba ang advice na binibigay sa kanya ng mom na si Melanie Marquez (1979 Miss International) sa nalalapit niyang laban?

“It’s really just about being yourself, trying to shine as your own woman, trying to embrace everything about yourself. Kasi I’m not trying to be the next Melanie Marquez. I’m trying to be Michelle Dee,” wika ng Miss World Philippines 2019.

ADVERTISING

Sa palagay ba niya ay ano ang chance niya na maging susunod na Miss World na unang napanalunan ni Megan Young?

“I feel, like, it’s very strong. And that’s not just because of my personal evaluation, it’s because of the evaluation that I’ve had from other people.

“I never grew up dreaming to be a beauty queen, but I do believe in myself. I believe that I have the qualities to become a beauty queen. I’ve been helping other people ever since I was young, sports is such a big thing.

“Just with the international polls, I’ve been consistently in the Top 10. So, I’m just hoping that I can continue that momentum,” confident pa niyang pahayag.

Present din siyempre sa premiere night ang direktor ng pelikula na si Ice Idanan at ilang mga Kapuso stars.