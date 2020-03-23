Mga pelikula ng Cinema One Originals na mapapanood ng libre sa YouTube (with English Subtitles!)

ADVERTISING

MAHIGIT isang Linggo na rin naka-community quarantine ang Metro Manila at iba pang parte ng Pilipinas. Siguradong marami-rami na rin KDramas ang napanood ninyo sa mga nakaraang araw na gusto niyo na rin makanood ng makabuluhang Pinoy indie films.

Ang Cinema One Originals ang movie production arm ng ABS-CBN na kilala sa pagbibigay ng pondo sa mga baguhang filmmakers para magawa ang kanilang dream movie projects. Sina Antoinette Jadaone, Jerrold Tarog, Adolf Alix Jr., Richard V. Somes at Jason Paul Laxamana ang ilan sa mga kilalang mainstream directors natin ngayon na nag-umpisa ng kani-kanilang karera bilang direktor sa Cinema One Originals.

Kamakailan lang ay nagpahayag ang Cinema One Originals na ilalabas nila sa kanilang official YouTube account ang ilan sa mga pelikula nila na minahal ng mga moviegoers. Anu-ano nga ba ang mga pelikulang maaari mo na mapanood ng libre, whether you’re in the Philippines or abroad?

THAT THING CALLED TADHANA

Hindi maipagkakaila na ito ang pinaka-successful na Cinema One Originals movie at nag-umpisa ng trend for ‘hugot films’. Starring Angelica Panganiban and JM de Guzman, maki-hugot na at magplano na ng trip to Sagada sa iconic film na ito ni Antoinette Jadaone!

Starring: Angelica Panganiban and JM de Guzman

Director: Antoinette Jadaone

A story about a broken-hearted girl who meets a boy in a not so normal way. Together, they go to places and find out “where do broken hearts go?”.

CONFESSIONAL

Director: Jerrold Tarog and Ruel Antipuesto

A documentary filmmaker from Manila sets out to cover the Sinulog Festival in Cebu, but gets in over his head when he meets a retired, corrupt politician who is ready to tell all. Mixing both Cebuano and Tagalog dialects (with English subtitles) and having one of the most renowned festivals in the Philippines as a backdrop, the film explores how people deal with deceit and how the Filipino spirit is actually not unlike any of that country’s parades.

ROME & JULIET

Director: Connie Macatuno

Starring: Mylene Dizon, Andrea del Rosario and Rafael Rosell

ROME AND JULIET follows the romantic journey and soul mating of two women caught in a web of forbidden love. Juliet (a conservative pre-school teacher) is a bride to be who befriends and hires Rome (a liberated businesswoman) as her wedding planner. As they go through the preparations, Rome and Juliet develop a deep friendship, a soulful connection and a love that is physically consummated. But conflicts arise when Marc, the groom who is a young politician, shockingly discovers the ongoing relationship between the two women. Angered and humiliated, Marc calls off the wedding and a huge scandal explodes, leaving Rome and Juliet in a state of emotional turmoil. Not long after, Juliet is driven away from home by her mother, gets fired from work and later becomes a victim of a road mishap that puts her in a coma. But in the end, despite all the trials and hurdles Rome and Juliet’s unconventional love for each other remains strong and intense.

SHIFT

Director: Seige Ledesma

Starring: Felix Roco, Yeng Constantino and Alex Medina

Estela Alano, a free-spirited, former student-activist, and veteran call center agent begins to lose all sense of motivation to work at her BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) company as her friends fall victim to layoffs caused by a business merger. On the brink of her resignation, she is assigned to be mentored by Trevor, an openly-gay senior agent. As they grow closer, Estela senses an offbeat connection between them – one that results into developing romantic feelings for her gay friend.

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION FROM LILIA CUNTAPAY

Starring: Lilia Cuntapay, Kris Aquino, Dingdong Dantes, Peque Gallaga and more.

A bit player in the movies is nominated for an award for the first time in her 30-year showbiz career. In her desire to deliver the perfect thank-you speech she constantly erases and rewrites her speech, taking care to include everyone she has ever worked with. As awards night approaches she is overwhelmed by unsolicited advice and the jitters.

RED

Starring: Jericho Rosales and Mercedes Cabral

Red, a legendary fixer in the underground world of Visayas, is called to patch things up-but he soon finds himself framed for the very thing he was asked to repair, forced into decisions that put his life at stake.

Marami-rami pang pelikula ang siguradong idadagdag ng Cinema One Originals sa kanilang channel lalo pa’t may demand para rito. Hanapin ang ilan sa mga pelikula at documentaries sa Cinema One Full Movie Playlist. Enjoy watching!