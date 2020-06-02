Mga artista, bawal maglagare sa ‘new normal’ set-up ayon sa IGA guidelines

ADVERTISING

SINANG-AYUNAN ng Philippine Motion Picture Producers Association (PMPPA) ang inilatag na guidelines ng Inter-Guild Alliance (IGA) na naglalayong maging ligtas and entertainment industry sa pagbabalik-trabaho ngayong naka-GCQ na ang NCR at sa tinatawag na “new normal.”

Malaking tulong ang IGA guidelines na ito sa pagbabalik sa taping ng ABS-CBN series na FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano na pinagbibidahan ni Coco Martin na one month na magla-lock-in sa Batangas at sa syuting ng mga nabiting pelikula ng Regal Films na Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan starring Joshua Garcia, Viva Films Sa Muli nina Xian Lim at Ryza Cenon at bagong Star Cinema movie ng KathNiel.

Applicable din ang IGA guidelines na kanilang nirekomenda hindilang sa telebisyon at pelikula kung hind maging sa advertising world.

Sabi ng IGA, “We feel that it’s still not safe to shoot, but if there are productions that want to take that risk, then these are the guidelines that we recommend.”

“These protocols are recommended to be implemented in the interim period that COVID-19 remains a threat.”

The IGA is a community-based network of various groups representing different sectors in the film, television and advertising industries in the Philippines that have come together in the wake of the pandemic to evaluate and improve existing work practices.

Narito ang mga IGA guidelines na dapat i-observe ng film and TV producers, directors, actors at iba pang production staff kapag bumalik na sila trabaho anytime soon.

Unang-una, bawal ng maglagare sa “new normal” ang mga artista o director na katulad ng ginagawa nila noon na habang nagsusyuting ng pelikula ay isinasabay ang taping ng teleserye. Kailangan kasing naka-lock-in ang mga artista sa location ng shoot.

Ang mga production companies ay allowed lamang to a 12-hour maximum work limit para sa mga artista at mga tauhan para masiguradong mayroon silang sapat na pahinga. The working hours should include from the time the first person arrives on the set to the time the last person leaves, but not including the disinfection time.

Hindi rin muna pinahihintulutan ang mga director na mag-shoot ng crowd scenes sa mga public areas.

Sina-suggest din ng IGA na dapat mag-provide ang bawat produksyon ng one basket per actor na maglalaman ng kanyang mga kakailanganin sa shoot lalo na ang wardrobe.

Ang mga artista naman ay ini-encourage to bring his own clothes for the shoot.

Wala na ring sharing of lipsticks, no more sharing of tools na ginagamit sa pagme-make-up.

Dini-discourage na rin sa “new normal” ang paggawa ng mga intimate scenes. Kung hindi talaga maiiwasan, puwede namang payagan ang production to hire a real-life couple who would be willing to kiss on cam.

Puwede ring tanggihan ng mga artista ang gumawa ng intimate scenes that requires close-proximity contact kung hindi sila kumportable na gawin ito.

Nakasaad din sa guidelines ng IGA na kailangang mag-fill up ng health declaration ang mga artista na maglalaman ng kanilang “shooting history” o yung TV or movie na kanilang ginawa in the past. Makakatulong daw ito nang malaki sa gagawing contact tracing sakaling merong isa sa kanila ang magkasakit.

Dapat ay magkaroon din ng tinatawag na “pod system” kung saan ang iba’t ibang pods will contain different people depending on their department – production design, sound and video village at ang base camp. This is to make sure that interaction between personnel on set will be limited.

Ini-encourage na rin ngayon ang “working from home” postproduction. Pero kung kailangan talagang magpunta ng posthouse, dapat ay siguraduhing sanitized ang suites and rooms before and after each session.

IGA also recommends that only a maximum of 70 people be present in one shoot pero hindi raw lahat ng nasa work place ay bibigyan ng access to the main locations to limit movement.

Pagdating naman sa pagkain, ang nakasayanang buffet style of serving meal ay dini-discourage na. Hangga’t maaari, food should be served in individually packed and sealed containers. People are also encouraged to bring their own food and water for the day.

Pagdating naman sa locations, inirerekomenda ng IGA na magkaroon lang ng isang entry point where the sanitation station is located, as well as the medic, who would then check everyone for symptoms. At para masigurado rin na masusunod ang guidelines ay nirekomenda rin nila na mag-hire ang production ng “protocol officers.”

Samantala, aminado ang mga film producers na ang pag-i-implement ng IGA guidelines na ito ay nangangahulugan ng mas malaking production cost para sa kanila na aabot ng halos 30 percent. Pero kailangan daw nilang sumunod para maging ligtas ang lahat at unti-unti nang makausad ang movie industry.