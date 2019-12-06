MEET THE ICE KING: Gerry Santos of Mr. Freeze

ADVERTISING

GERRY Santos is the President, CEO of Mr. Freeze Tube Ice Inc. Actress- model Isabelle Daza and award-winning actor/director Albert Martinez are also business partners of Mr. Ice King. He established Mr. Freeze in 2005, his first 15-ton ice facility was built in Quezon City. After graduating from San Beda College with a degree in Management, patuloy pa din nagtrabaho si Gerry sa kanyang ama. After 13 years, kailangan niya ng break. Baka nga naman may magandang opportunities na naghihintay sa kanya.

Nag-resign si Gerry. Katwiran niya, “I wanted to establish my own business and learn to stand on my own two feet. I wanted to see what was outside of my comfort zone. Na-realize ko, gusto kong magtayo ng sarili kong negosyo. I started from nothing…”

Hindi naging madali para kay Gerry ang pag-umpisa ng negosyo. Nag-loan siya sa bangko to start his buy-and – sell cars.

“Mahilig ako sa cars.. naging successful naman ako sa buy and sell ng kotse. I decided to go back to my roots, back to basic, which was ice. ” he said.

This time, gusto ni Gerry magkaroon ng sariling ice plant. Year 2005 nang ma-establish niya ang Mr. Freeze Tube Ice Company, his first 15-ton ice facility in Quezon City. “Ang father ko ang distributor, after 6 years naging anim na ang ice plant,” say ni Mr. Freeze.

Inamin ni Gerry naging mahirap sa kanila sa umpisa. Naging challenge ito para sa kanya. “We were competing with the big players. I grew up knowing every aspect of the ice business and knew the areas of opportunity I could bank on. I knew the weakness of my competitors, and so improved the quality and service to my customers and dealers. I also made sure to expand every year to cope with the growing demands, “ paliwanag ni Gerry R.

Nagkaroon pa sila ng livelihood program set up for masayang Pinoy, tricycle drivers na puwedeng i-market ang Mr. Freeze Tube Ice in their communities and other urban areas. Sa pamamagitan ng kanilang network, naging matunog sa mga household levels, sari-sari stores owners at maging sa mga kasambahay ang Mr. Freeze (Tube Ice), extra income nga naman ito para sa kanila.

By Year 2012, Mr. Freeze was producing 400 tons of ice daily with their new technological upgrades and plant expansion. Right now, Mr. Freeze is one of the country’s top ice manufacturers. “We got here, because we changed how the industry works. We gave people a chance to be a part of us. Our growth and success is truly inclusive. Hindi ka malulugi sa ice. It’s hot commodity that sees no season in the Philippines. The more plants I’ve build, the more people I’ve helped,” pahayag ni Gerry Santos, the Ice King.

Gerry Santos was recognized by Meralco as its first Meralco Luminary Awardee under the Small and medium Enterprise category and was named Outstanding Bedan Alumni in Business & Entrepreneurship last 2016. Recently, Mr. Ice King just received an award from Asia Leaders Awards Global Excellence , American Association of the Philippines (AAP) for being Innovative Company of the Year 2019 (Mr. Freeze Tube Ice Inc.)

All out support – offspring ni Gerry sina Janina Santos – Urtico and Philip Santos sa pagpapatakbo ng kanilang tube ice business. “Masuwerte ako sa mga anak ko, who’re now helping me in running the business. Sila na ngayon ang in-charge sa day-to- day operations. Nandito lang ako to guide and support them sa mga big decision making, “ say pa ni Mr. Ice King.